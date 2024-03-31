You don't need heavy words to save yourself

Irshad Kamils ​​caller tune, Whatever I do by Imtiaz Alis Rock star (2011), is a warning, said the famous lyricist Scroll: This alerts callers that I may say something but you might understand something else, and that is not my responsibility.

Kamil is the voice in Imtiaz Ali's head. Kamil translates Ali's thoughts on love, life and philosophy from his first feature film. Thought Na Tha (2005). Kamil's lyrics for Ali's song-rich films perfectly reflect the emotional states of the characters, making these songs instant hits as well as classics.

Kamil and Ali are back together for Amar Singh Chamkilathe biopic of the murdered Punjabi singer along with his wife Amarjot in 1988. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and composed by AR Rahman, the film will premiere on Netflix on April 12.

The producers include Saregama, who owns the rights to most of Chamkilas' songs. Dosanjh and Chopra re-recorded the tunes for the film.

Amar Singh Chamkila takes Kamil, 52, back to Punjab, where he was born and whose culture he frequently references in his lyrics. Kamil discovered Chamkilas' music as a teenager in the 1980s.

More than his singing and songwriting, it was his lyrics that were most powerful, Kamil said. His words cut through middle-class repression. If you listened to his songs in public, people would think you were obsessed with sex. Hearing it at the age of 10 or 12, I realized that life was much more than school and play. Excerpts from an interview.

What makes Amar Singh Chamkila so important?

He addressed social issues that we would hesitate to talk about for fear of being judged. He came from a poor family and sang raw and real things.

For example, his song Jija Lak Minle translates to brother-in-law, swing your waist. It would address such relationships between, say, a woman and her husband's older brother. He also sang about casteism and spiritualism. Name Jap The is a spiritual song. Ki Jo Gariba Da asks, what power do the poor have after all?

To have an introduction to Chamkila, you should also listen Lak Mera Kach Warga, Hiking Utte Soja Ve And Pani Deya Bulbuleya.

What can you tell us about the film's soundtrack?

The six songs address the inner turmoil of the artist Chamkila. The film isn't just about this and then that. The aim is to paint a picture of Punjab at the time. What circumstances created Chamkila, how his popularity gave rise to enemies, etc.

Ishq Mitaye is Punjab singing about itself. The whole color of the world will change before me. All the colors in the world are not as vibrant as in Punjab. And because we have had so much bloodshed in our history, because of continuous wars with surrounding nations, I write apne lahu se hi lagaya maine tika.

Dass why dare, Packyan Jadan Why fear, my roots are resilient. Whose love is known, what remains is rain. How to fight in Punjab. Who knows who blessed me, I'm still on top, how can I stop, I'm Punjab.

Naram Kaalja reverses the power equation between women and men. My wife Sara's name is Vaseeyat, I am the farmer of my house, that's my nature. I bequeathed my femininity to you, you make me think that I am like the land that you own. You plundered these thoughts in my name, you are a man, you keep taking me thinking I'm soft and you're manly, by simple darasal liye tu aish ka samaan hai, but in reality, you are an object of pleasure for me.

Baj Baaja sets up the cinema industry. What do you know? And Words of love are romantic songs.

You have been the constant in every Imtiaz Ali film. Are you his inner voice, in a sense?

A film is born thanks to multiple contributions. We come to do our job. The public decides the amount of their contribution.

The viewer is smarter than us. We only know how to create. Once we send it out into the world, our work no longer belongs to us. This analysis is surely not false, in the sense that no public analysis is ever false. But it’s impossible for creators to assess the importance of us or our work.

I would like to discuss three of your songs, which are my favorites. They also happen to be from Imtiaz Alis' films. The first is Jo Bhi Main from Rockstar.

Many years ago, I had written a ghazal.

Even if you think about going, you will come with me.

(When you leave, my thoughts are with you)

I'm sitting in the main room and I don't know who else is there.

(The one in me then becomes someone else)

Kamil knows who changed the meaning of these words.

(Who knows who changes because of my words, Kamil)

I say so much and what else does it mean?

(I say something but the meaning becomes something else)

I simplified this thought into Whatever I want to say, waste my words.. Whatever I want to say, my words ruin them.

Safarnama of Tamasha.

This song appeals to me a lot. Each person is a collection of possibilities. Who we become in any moment depends on the possibility we focus on and how we express it. After a while, another possibility attracts us and it changes us.

A bank employee is not born to be just that, nor is a teacher born to teach. We must continue to rediscover ourselves in all areas, whether in our relationships or at work.

My favorite line in this song is Like the dawn, it is both old and new. We keep saying Naya Sawera or a new morning. But how can morning be new? It happened yesterday too. So, each possibility is like the others. And life is a travel book [safarnama] and every journey is a possibility.

Journey from Jab Harry to Sejal.

I love the lines Since the beginning of my life, it has become so bitter that it has appeared. [Since I moved to the city from my village, I have become bitter like poison]. The city continues to grow. We move from our villages to districts, from districts to cities. And we go deeper into ourselves. We become alone. The song is about the internal journey, the external journey, the social journey. And in this journey, we must keep moving forward.

You can write a song in two ways. Either you value words, i.e. focus on the hook, or you have a strong thought. I believe hooks are for crooks. If your thinking is strong, you don't have to beg in front of the vocabulary. You don't need heavy words to save yourself.

What determines the greatness of a song?

Time. Anyone who keeps saying the songs were great back in the day doesn't realize that most songs at any point in time are trash, dating back to the old days. Alam Ara [1931]. Give songs of our time to 10-15 years old.

So many writers were barely known during their lifetime, Kafka, Nietzsche. They became great after their death.

Which of your songs has been forgotten?

I like Aise Na Dekho Since Raanjhanaa. From the second I love Aaj Kal, And alone. I like Very expensive Since Phata Nikhla Hero PosterIn Priyadarshan Akrosh, Fight against the death of man, he will die.. [Dont follow your heart, it will kill you].