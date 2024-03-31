Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Generation V Actor Chance Perdomo Killed in Bike Accident at Age 27 | Entertainment

Actor Chance Perdomo has died at the age of 27.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V star was killed in a motorcycle accident, her representatives said on Saturday (30.03.24), with no one else involved in the tragedy.

They told The Hollywood Reporter: His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will live on in those he loved most.

We ask that you respect the family's wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother.

Chance recently appeared in Amazon Prime Videos' prequel The Boys Gen V, in which he played college student Andre Anderson, whose superpower was magnetic manipulation.

The show's producers said in a statement: We can't quite wrap our heads around this.

To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person.

Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense. We are truly sorry to the Chances family and mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which produces Gen V, said: The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television send their heartfelt thoughts and support to the Chances family and all those who loved them during this difficult time.

Chance also played Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's half-witch, half-mortal cousin, in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Born in Los Angeles, Chance moved to Southampton, England with his mother when he was a child and held British and American citizenship.

He intended to study law, but decided to become an actor and moved to London with the money he earned working in a shoe store and in a cinema where he joined the National Youth Theater and trained at the Identity School of Acting.