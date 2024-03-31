Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg's heartfelt plea to save public golf course during round after plan to split it in two was announced

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg took time out from a round of golf to make an urgent appeal to save the Australian course he was playing on.

Wahlberg – who looks every bit the golfer in a well-dressed jumper, trousers, cap and white gloves – has appealed to the NSW government not to close the Moore golf course Park, in Sydney's east, to create a public park.

“I know I'm not an Australian citizen but I'm begging you to save Moore Park Golf Club,” Wahlberg said in a video on Saturday.

“It’s been there for over 100 years, it’s given people hundreds and hundreds of years of pleasure and joy.”

“People just need to be able to get out and take a nice, healthy walk, spend quality time with family and friends.

“Please, I've seen a lot of parks and I haven't seen a lot of nice public golf courses like this that are accessible to everyone. Please save Moore Park Golf Club.

There are still 12 days left for the public to submit their views on the plan to divide the course in two and separate 45 hectares for other uses.

About 20 of these hectares will be transformed into public parks.

“Over the last century, Sydney has changed significantly,” New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said in announcing the plan.

“When the golf course was created, the surrounding areas were largely industrial land.

“As we work to tackle the housing crisis facing NSW by building, we know that the provision of public infrastructure, including parks, is more important than ever.

“There is huge demand from city residents for a variety of community sporting facilities in the south of the city, and with planned intensification this demand will only grow.”

Wahlberg arrived in Australia in late February and has been spotted in Sydney in recent weeks while reportedly filming a film in the country.