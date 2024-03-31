Kendalls 818 Tequila Aspen

Obviously without added sugar. This phrase, printed on the box of Kylie Jenners new brand of canned vodka sodas, Sprinterleft me perplexed. Obviously No added sugar? First of all, Ms. Jenner, don't assume you know what I think. When people talk to me as if I were a child, it makes me angry; I worked hard for those forehead lines and dark circles! Sure, I may have a stunning youthful glow despite them, but that doesn't mean I deserve to be chastised for a conclusion I didn't even draw in the first place. I picked up this case of eight canned vodka sodas two seconds ago, and already I'm getting a playful slap on the wrist? If it wasn't my job to taste these things, the box would be returned to the shelves.

All right, that's a lie. I've been dying to get my hands on some Sprinters ever since Jenner announced the brand earlier this month. If there's one thing I've always admired about the Kardashian-Jenner oligarchs, it's their branding savvy. Whether the products they make are good is a matter ofa few This concerns me, of course, look at the article you are reading! but I'm much more fascinated by how these things will be marketed. Take, for example, Kim Kardashian's shapewear and underwear brand SKIMS: I don't wear shapewear, but if I did, I'd be inclined to buy it from the woman who made a cheeky and irreverent ad on some of her bras having visibly protruding nipples.

I love Kourtney Kardashian's textured glass bottles range of supplements and vitamins. I love that Khlo Kardashian had to incorporate her denim line (it's definitely not a money laundering front) in an advert she made for migraine pills. I love Kendall Jenner's equally creepy tequila label, simply because the design is so memorable. Whether the Kardashians and Jenners can be considered artists in the traditional sense is hotly debated, but they are certainly the sculptors of their own relevance. Fame is an art form, just like painting, music or, well, I guess, even in writing. I'll have to gently caress my reflection in a mirror to treat this, but I'll do that later.

Sprinter is another case of fantastic Kardashian-Jenner branding, even the obviously no added sugar line couldn't deter me for long. But this time around, the vibe created by Sprinters' beautifully designed packaging is matched by the taste, the formulation, and honestly, the way the can feels just from holding it. Unlike 818 Tequila, which writer Olivia Harrison, in an article for The Daily Beasts Obsessed, once correctly noted is too sweet, Sprinter is well-balanced and easy to drink. Move over Kendall, because your little sisters' drinking might just be nipping at your heels.

The best part of the Sprinter has nothing to do with the taste or appearance of the drinks. Rather, the team's most ingenious decision was to roll out this drink quickly and widely, ensuring that it would be readily available to anyone who wanted to try it when it officially hit the market on the 21st. March. (The same cannot be said of a certain pop star, whose delicious spritzes only recently landed in New York, about nine months after their initial launch!) A few clicks on the official sites store locator quickly pointed me in the direction of a liquor store seven metro stops away; Little did they know I would crawl through broken glass to take a sip of Sprinter.

In a store, it's easy to see that the main difference between the Sprinter and other canned cocktails is not its ingredients, which contain real fruit juice, premium vodka, sparkling water and obviously without added sugar, but in its design. The packaging is chic and colorful, while being admirably simple. A set of pastel shades on each can match the tone of the corresponding fruit flavor. These shades are complemented by bold, darker text in the same color family to make the drink easily identifiable, even across the room. This shit glows in the dark! The I in the Sprinter is dotted with a shooting star, giving the can a signature symbol by which it can differentiate itself from others on the market.

Again, this is fabulous branding. I would much rather drink this than any variation of a White Claw, which I find to be the mark of the beast. This is how my brain works! I'm not saying it's healthy or well measured, only that I'm an aesthete who values ​​visual features as much as construction quality.

Speaking of Big Claw, which still maintains its satanic grip on twenty-somethings everywhere, let's compare the two brands on a basic level before we get into the taste. Your average pack of eight White Claws, either vodka sodas or standard spiked seltzers (which, in a nutshell, are basically the same thing), will cost you between $15 and $20, depending on where you live. The Sprinter's price is about the same, but the eight-pack I bought cost me about $25 before tax. It's not exactly cheap, but there's no consideration of taste, and you'll look 16 times sexier holding a Sprinter than you would holding a White Claw. White Claw Vodka Sodas and Sprinters both contain 100 calories each and 4.5% alcohol by volume, so you might as well choose the one that will make others feel bad about themselves while you mysteriously sip in the corner of a party, making them say, who is that girl/boy/weimaraner really stylish?

As for the taste, Sprinter also beats the Claws there. The brand's first wave of flavors includes black cherry, lime, peach and grapefruit, pretty standard fare in the canned cocktail realm. I tried fishing first, and immediately went back in time and had my spine cracked against a concrete wall, reminiscent of the dark ages spent consuming Bud Lite Peach-A-Ritas at the age 20. The scent profile is almost identical, but the taste of Sprinter is, as you would expect, much more subtle than the malt liquor sludge that shaved a few years off my life. The drink is peachy, but not overpowering. It's difficult to make a decent flavored drink from stone fruit, so drinking it without vomiting is already a point in Jenners favor.

Next come lime and grapefruit. Lime is one of the best of the bunch, just sour enough to avoid becoming cloying. Lime is, excuse my pun, an easy fruit to come by when it comes to drinks: it's one of the easiest flavors to master. But unlike a White Claw, you can actually taste real lime juice in the Sprinter. My best taste comparison for this brand would be with Spindrift Sparkling Waters, which are also made with real juice and obviously no added sugar. However, I wasn't so taken with the grapefruit Sprinter. Grapefruit is one of my favorite foods. I like things that are so sour and sour that they seem punishing, so I'm very critical. But the juice/vodka/water ratio is slightly different, leaving it with a basic, forgettable flavor.

Finally, there's the black cherry Sprinter, which I just cracked this morning at 11 a.m. after realizing I forgot to try it last night. Don't worry: I took a small sip and threw the rest in my fridge! Black Cherry is White Claw's first flavor, and the Jenners brand just blew them out of the water. This one is tart, a little sweet, and has an undeniably delicious cherry taste that doesn't stick in your throat like artificial cherry flavoring, which I'm pretty sure is the same ingredient they use in anti-inflammatory medications. cough. Compared to the famous and beloved White Claw version, which I find chemically and bland, Sprinter is the clear winner.

As much as I enjoy Sprinter, I still find myself much more attracted to its packaging. A line of text on the back of the can invites consumers to run towards the good times, which feels like a bad feeling of putting on a can of alcohol, even a weakly alcoholic drink! But I can look past that thanks to the blurb just below. Say hello to Sprinter: a bold, juicy blend of real fruit juice, premium vodka and sparkling water, the can reads. (Kylie Jenner doesn't have to adhere to AP style conventions, so she and the Sprinter team didn't capitalize the A after the colon.) It's your plus one for fun. Your solution for every plan. Your new main pressure.

Maybe I'm an easy target, and maybe the Kardashian-Jenner family is incredibly good at keeping their talons stuck in my spleen, but I find this utterly delicious. It’s sassy and brash! So, obviously without added sugar, it makes a little more sense. It's a playful rib, not a harsh reprimand. Sprinter is stupid and unserious; this must somehow be a passion project for Kylie Jenner. At least she knows exactly what people expect from the American royal family, which is to be in on the joke. Making a tasty drink is great, but doing it with a little self-awareness will propel you into the stratosphere, and Jenner designed her signature shooting star drink for the ride.