Kiwi actor George Ferrier to star in steamy new US drama The Hunting Wives – Spy





Kiwi actor George Ferrier has landed a role in a new US drama alongside some stars.

New Zealand actor George Ferrier has landed a role in a hot new series (one that's bigger than Texas). Filming major international productions in New Zealand has helped Kiwi actor George Ferrier land a role in a new star-packed US drama. Ferrier, 23, has a role in the steamy new US series The Hunting Wivesappearing alongside stars such as Billions Malin Akerman; The wedding of my best friend actor Dermot Mulroney; And Perfect pitchIt's Brittany Snow. Ferriers' agent, Liz Delaney, of Odd Talent Management, said To spy he is excited to play alongside Akerman, Mulroney and Snow. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Ferrier began his career as a teenager playing Leo in a Kiwi drama. Dirty laundry in 2016 and spent 2019 sniffing the Hollywood dream. But it was his return to New Zealand, where he worked on major international productions, that brought him recognition around the world. Georgie Ferrier is on the path to stardom in the United States after the success of Juniper, One of Us is Lying and Sweet Tooth. He received acclaim in 2021 for his role in the film Kiwi Juniper alongside English theater icon Charlotte Rampling. Roles followed in two major US Netflix shows filmed in Auckland. Ferrier played surfer TJ on the high school murder mystery show One of us is lyingand Jordan in post-apocalyptic fantasy drama Gourmand. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Delaney is thrilled for Ferrier, who she says got the role through a self-taped audition he did from New Zealand. She says Ferrier moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, a little over a week ago to begin filming. The Hunting Wivesproduced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment for Starz. The new drama series is based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb and tells the story of Sophie O'Neil (Snow) and her family who move from the East Coast to East Texas, where she succumbs to the irresistible charms of socialite Margo Banks (Akerman). finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction and murder. Ferrier plays Brad and the character is described externally as the perfect all-Texas boy, rich, handsome and athletic with a bright future. Related Articles But behind closed doors, Brad is the keeper of many secrets, including an emotionally incestuous relationship with his mother and an affair with one of his mother's best friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/kiwi-actor-george-ferrier-to-star-in-steamy-new-us-drama-the-hunting-wives-spy/RG3SOBB7HNHLVIKPYLNUPXNEBA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos