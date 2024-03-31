Hollywood actor reveals why he 'never' let his child go into show business





Actor Frankie Muniz recently revealed why he never allowed his son to participate in the entertainment industry even though his own experience was 100% positive. Listen to them in the latest episode of Quick Start Muniz, 38, who starred in the popular sitcom Malcolm in the Middle from 2000 to 2006,told Pedestrian.TVwhy her son Mauz, 3, simply won't be encouraged to become a child star. I would never let my child go into business, hesaid. And it's not that I had a negative experience because, to be honest, my experience was 100% positive. But the experience of others close to Muniz seems to have sparked his reluctance. #malcolminthemiddle #quietonset #imacelebau original sound – PEDESTRIAN.TV @pedestriantv After working as a child actor, Malcolm In The Middle star Frankie Muniz never wants his son to follow in his footsteps. #frankemuniz I know so many close friends of mine who have had incredibly negative experiences, he said. And I just think it's an ugly world in general. I never worried about rejection, but there is a ton of rejection. Muniz also cited the impact of social media as another factor,notice people todayare always monitored. I was the last, literally, the last generation of shows where the peak of my career happened before social media, he said. So people looked at people on TV or in movies or even musicians or whatever differently because they weren't as accessible. Muniz also made headlines in December, when he revealed that he had never taken drugs or even had a sip of alcohol, a particularly astonishing admission given the checkered histories of many child actors . Everyone was either shocked, appalled that I didn't drink, or they were like, Wow, that's so strong of you,” he said on the Mayim Bialiks Breakdown podcast. It's so weird that people react so strongly when I don't drink, like, who cares, right? The actor also spoke more about finding normalcy after Malcolm in the Middle ended,explaining whyhe walked away from the entertainment industry and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where he now lives with his wife and child. Moving to Scottsdale in 2008 I think saved my life, Munizsaid. I am 38 years old. I still have never had a sip of alcohol; I have never taken drugs. I never did anything. Muniz's comments on children's play come amidrenewed reviewon the experience of certain child artists. Much of this scrutiny was brought to fruition through the release of the Investigation Discovery documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The show exposes some of the alleged abuse that allegedly took place on popular children's shows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/hollywood-actor-reveals-why-hed-never-let-his-kid-go-show-business The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

