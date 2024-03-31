Why is Bollywood obsessed with Vijay Mallya? Neeyat and Crew exploit a persistent fantasy





Vijay Mallya is a phenomenon that never gets old, whether on the news or on celluloid. The elusive king of good times evokes both fascination and disgust, his immense wealth, immunity and impunity contrasting with the personal and financial misfortunes of his former employees. This sense of division is evident in the legion of films and documentaries about the disgraced liquor baron in 2020's docuseries.Bad Boy Billionaires: Indiathe 2023 movieNeeyatto the most recentCrew. Rajesh KrishnanCrewis a heist film, in which Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu play struggling air hostesses, tired of being victims. Jasmine (Kapoor Khan), Divya (Sanon) and Geeta (Tabu) decide to not only steal from their shady billionaire boss, Walia (Saswata Chatterjee), but also teach him a lesson. The film taps into a fantasy that has persisted in the popular imagination since Mallya fled to the United Kingdom, and the filmmaker also doesn't shy away from making explicit references to Trump-plus-Branson in India. KrishnanCrewtrains its guns on Mallya right from the start by introducing his famous gift boxes and welcome videos, and dressing his on-screen air hostesses in red Kingfisher-style uniforms. He puts power back in the hands of those he defrauded, despitespeechand statements to the contrary. Anu MenonsNeeyat(2023) also features a revenge plot where the antagonist seems to take inspiration from Mallya. Except that here, the victim Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) manages to kill him too.Neeyatsthe Mallya references were less obvious, but with the style of his murder victim, Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), there was no doubt who the film was about. Just like Mallya, Kapoor's character sported long, salt-and-pepper hair. coats and a beard.

When Mallyala launched Kingfisher Airlines back then, the media reported a lot of news about him.Hand pickingthe women who would work for him, as well as clips of beautiful flight attendants posing with the former businessman and politician.as the only five-star airlineIn India, which offered premium services even on domestic routes, the Kingfisher quickly became aspirational for the middle class. The crook's fantasy Tales of scammers are not new in Bollywood. Most of these films called their central character Natwarlal, inspired by a conman of the same name who was wanted in over 100 criminal cases and sentenced to 113 years in prison by various courts.India today, Natwarlal made eight daring escapes from prison and was the ultimate confidence trickster. He was last seen in 1979, when he escaped while on trial in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha starrerMr Natwarlalcame out around the same time and became thehighest grossing filmof the year. There was also the party led by Emraan HashmiKing Natwarlal(2014) and that of Akshay Kumar Special 26 (2013). Both films showed the conman as endearing, exploiting the fascination aroused by the fraudsters' modus operandi and escapades. The state and the police were presented as villains in these films, while the crook was portrayed as a hero. After all, there is a voyeuristic pleasure in watching people scam the rich. Such is the appeal of the myth of Mithilesh Srivastava aka Natwarlal that a Kannada film titledMr Natwarlalhas been freedafter all these years, in February 2024. The modern crime action thriller reimagines the crook's ending but is ultimately sympathetic to the character. The other constant factor in all films is the trope of a woman-man, which makes the character more human and appealing. It's OTT, Hansal Mehta Scam 1992: the story of Harshad Mehta(2020) andScam 2003: the story of Telgi(2023) enjoyed success, thanks to impactful writing and powerful performances. Read also : Crude Talk About Self-Esteem, Thank You For Coming, Finally Proves Women-Centered Films Right Why is Vijay Mallya portrayed differently? Mallya's portrayal is different as there is latent anger against him and a strong desire to bring him to justice. Natwarlal was a poor man who started swindling to make ends meet, but Mallya was not. Born with a silver spoon in his mouth, he chose to squander all his wealth. , wife and flee the country with her money. There is not an ounce of sympathy for the businessman. After all, he ripped off the middle class, not the rich. He also managed to defraud India's largest public sector bank.Rs 2,000 million; a bank where many Indians usually maintain an account. Mallya's actions triggered a fervent demand for fair justice. Everyone wants to witness the downfall of the wealthy tycoon who played with the hopes and dreams of the ambitious class. Billionaire Bad Boys, spread over three episodes, devotes one episode to Mallya. It also starred Nirav Modi and Subrata Roy. The episode on Mallya recreated his extravagance and the constant media spotlight he enjoyed. He focused on how he maintained his very party lifestyle and bought Indian Premier League and Formula 1 teams while his business went to the dogs. InCrewWalia owns an airline called Kohino, an ironic allusion to India's inability to recover both the famous diamond and one of its most notorious fugitives from the United Kingdom. Walia's limited on-screen presence indirectly refers to when Mallya stopped his media appearances after the Kingfisher Airlines news.facing a financial crisisbroken. Crew is blatant about who he's talking to. But it focuses attention on the women standing up to the man who defrauded them, also focusing on their endearing friendship, personalities and individual lives. This shift in perspective allows these glamorous, empowered women to ultimately have the last word, even if only in real life. Opinions are personal. (Edited by Zoya Bhatti)

