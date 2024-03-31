The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor clarifies if he paid millions to Alia Bhatt's friends for joota chupai tradition at their wedding | Bollywood News





SATURDAY, The Great Indian Kapil ShowThe first episode of was released on Netflix, bringing back the same old charm that Kapil SharmaPrevious shows had it. The guests for the first episode were Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While all three shared some very sweet and hilarious anecdotes, one very interesting rumor that Ranbir cleared up was about his marriage to Alia Bhatt. During the episode, Kapil asked Ranbir to confirm whether the rumor that Alia's friends and cousins ​​were demanding Rs 11 or 12 crore for joota chupai on their wedding, and he negotiated to bring her back to lakhs, was true. Share details about the same, Ranbir clarified that Alia's friends never asked for crores, the amount was in lakhs which he negotiated and brought down to thousands. He added: “We only got married at home. So the shoes would stay at home even if they stole them (laughs). Adding to this, Kapil narrated how his wife Ginni's sisters asked him for Rs 11 lakh and he jokingly said, “I told them to keep your sister and the shoes.” I knew she loved me so she would come automatically. As for shoes, I would buy new ones. Read also | The Great Indian Kapil Show First Impression: Even Ranbir Kapoor and Gutthis' Reunion Couldn't Mask Kapil Sharmas' Stale Humor Many other fun revelations were made on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor opened up about how they used to struggle at home as kids when their parents Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor would go out for dinner. Ranbir also confessed to gifting his mother's real jewelry to his girlfriends. Talking about his daughter Raha, Ranbir shared that he likes to just keep watching her and not do anything or go anywhere. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022. In November the same year, the couple was blessed with a daughter Raha Kapoor. Don't miss | The Evolution of Kapil Sharma: The More India's Most Popular Comedian Changes, the More He Stays the Same On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Apart from Animal Park and Brahmastra Part 2, Ranbir will also share screen space with his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/the-great-indian-kapil-show-ranbir-kapoor-clarifies-if-he-paid-crores-to-alia-bhatts-friends-for-joota-chupai-9242719/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos