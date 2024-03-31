Epic Bollywood foray: Will the Ramayan formula work again? | News from India

Nitesh Tiwari is remaking Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

New Delhi: After the colossal failure of the Prabhas-starring Rs 700 crore film Adipurush last year, Bollywood is once again trying to make the Hindu epic Ramayan for the big screen.

The upcoming project has a big budget and a stunning star cast. Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Ram while Sai Pallavi will play the role of Sita. Other big names linked with the film are KGF star Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Harman Baweja and Rakul Preet Singh.

The film is reportedly targeting a Diwali 2025 release and is expected to hit theaters in the second week of April.

But he seems to be plagued by problems before he even hits the ground. The producer has been replaced. There's talk about the costumes not being right and the need for an increase in the budget.

Starting problem

The filming of the film was significantly delayed after the partners separated. It is learned that the producers have blocked around 65 days each for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash and the shooting is yet to begin. While Ranbir will shoot in Mumbai on the sets of Film City which are under construction, the portion featuring Yash will be shot in London. Yash is currently working on the pre-production of another film, Toxic.

After Ramayan, Ranbir Kapoor has committed to a Sanjay Leela Bhansali Love and War and will then start shooting for Animal Park in 2025. The makers along with director Nitesh Wiari are therefore expected to start shooting soon as the dates for two of the biggest stars are blocked.

Could the Ramayan reboot meet the same fate as Adipurush? Expectations are dizzying. Can Nitesh Tiwari deliver?

“Too many things went wrong with Adipurush, including his own politics. But Hanu-Man of the South did very well in theaters. It didn't generate many clicks on OTT. This means that mythology is a genre on the big screen. That’s why Ramayan is getting another shoot with an equally big budget and a star cast,” said film critic and journalist Mayank Shekhar on The News9 Plus Show.

But that was to be expected since “expectations grow with screen size.” He added: “The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones have become the benchmark of the genre. So it takes a certain level of skill, aside from budget, for such a film to succeed.

In a conversation with News9 Plus Editor-in-Chief Sandeep Unnithan, director Saurabh Varma opened up about the delays in the latest Ramayan remake. “Making such an epic undertaking involves enormous responsibility. The creators are rethinking certain steps. The film is not just targeting India but the entire world. The world will see India as we would like to show it to it. And Tiwari knows about all this,” Varma said.

Mythology has always been a big draw in India, whether before independence or when the TV series Ramayan aided the BJP's Ram Temple movement. News9 Plus explored the hit TV show coinciding with the BJP's temple movement in 'Epic Tale'.

Ramayan is not the only one who is the darling of the film and television industry. Mahabharat is another epic popular among creators and audiences.

“At no time in our popular culture have these two epics left the screen. A whole cottage industry has developed in Naigaon which produces one mythology after another. In fact, the last time I went to Ayodhya was for the launch of another Luv-Kush-centric Ramayan for television. Television has always had one of the two who performed and obtained good audience results, even if the reference there is low. But when you bring it to the big screen, it has to live up to the best in the world,” Shekhar said.

Scale Challenges

But the new Hindi film on Mahabharat did not take off even years later. “Around 2017, we got really close when Aamir Khan showed interest in producing it. Mukesh Ambani had also expressed interest. Rs 1,000 crore was to be injected into the project. But it's not an easy genre and the project seemed in bad shape. It stuck on the paper,” Shekhar added.

Concerns about similar issues playing spoilsport for the new Ramayan are not surprising. But Varma is confident. “Despite all the problems, this Ramayan will definitely happen. The problem with big budget films is that they have to be a blockbuster to break even. Additionally, we haven't yet mastered the art of creating smooth visual effects. We still lack the finesse of a Dune. These are some of the challenges of making a film on such a scale. After all, only Indians watching the film won't make it a success. The risks are higher. That's why it takes so long.