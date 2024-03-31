Bollywood BO suffers in the 1st quarter of 2024 from the lack of SRK; here are the successes and failures





The first quarter of 2024 ended with the heist comedy starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. Crew. The film garnered good response and grossed over Rs 10 crore at the box office in India. Considering the appreciation it received and the strong trend over the weekend, Crew is poised for great success at the box office. This means that Hindi cinema will end the first quarter of 2024 on a high note, but that doesn't mean the entire quarter was great for the industry. The first three months saw only one big hit, one decent hit, and a few surprises, but nothing on par with what Shah Rukh Khanfeatured Pathan did so at the same time in 2023. @Yash Raj Films Trade analysts estimate that Bollywood has felt the absence of Shah Rukh Khan at the box office this year, with the domestic box office down 20 percent from the previous year. Business Analyst Taran Adarsh ​​said eTimeswe didn't have Pathanso the first quarter didn't seem as interesting as it should have been this year. While Komal Nahta said, “This quarter didn't belong to Hollywood or Bollywood, and last year it was Pathaan that was a game changer for the industry. Shots

Speaking about the successes of the first three months, exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said: Satan in a way he surprised and broke the glass ceiling in terms of numbers. Business analyst Girish Wankhede said: Satan is doing extremely well at the box office and Shahid Kapoor has done There's such confusion in my body a sleeper hit with his energy, dance moves and music played a big role for the film. Madhavan was one of the stars who hogged the limelight regardless of his small screen time, but a very impactful characterization of a villain. @Maddock Films It also featured Yami Gautam and Priyamani Article 370 which became a surprise box office hit. Shortages

It was an aerial action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoors. Fighter it was a major disappointment and underperformed at the box office. Girish Wankhede said, “Even though small films surprised us, big films like Merry Christmas, Yodha, And Fighter were not really appreciated in numbers by the public. @Marflix Photos Taran Adarsh ​​opined: Fighter didn't do as well for Siddharth Anand as his last two films War And Pathan were blockbusters and this film fell short of expectations. And Komal Nahta echoed similar sentiments saying: Fighter disappointed because it was a great film with high expectations and it didn't live up to it. Bollywood Box Office Report – First Quarter 2024

Successes and achievements

Satan – Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office (still in theaters) There's such confusion in my body – Rs 133.49 crore at the worldwide box office Article 370 – Rs 110 crore at the worldwide box office Laapataa Ladies – Rs 16.53 crore at the worldwide box office Failures and underachievers

Fighter – Rs 337.20 crore at the worldwide box office Merry Christmas – Rs 26.02 crore at the worldwide box office Crack – Rs 17.08 crore at the worldwide box office Yodha – Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office Principal Atal Hoon – Rs 12 crore at the worldwide box office Bastar: The Naxal Story – Rs 1.73 crore at the worldwide box office @ Balaji Telefilms While the final verdict of films like Madgaon Express, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar And Crew is still awaited, Kunal Kemmu directorial has a chance of turning out to be a long-term hit, Randeep Hooda directorial is heading towards a big failure and the film starring Tabu, Kareena and Kriti could become a big hit .

