TV Tonight: An ambitious '80s drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight | Television and radio





This city 9 p.m., BBC One An ambitious coming-of-age drama about two brothers and their cousin from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, set against the backdrop of social unrest in Birmingham in 1981. Dante is a really weird kid who writes poetry. poetry rather than joining the riots; Bardon's father tries to get him to join the IRA; and Gregory is too busy listening to birdsong to fulfill his duties in the army. Their paths collide with the death of their grandmother and they want to escape the problems around them by trying to make music together. Hollie Richardson Gareth Malones Easter Passion: the concert 6 p.m., BBC Two After a month of intense lessons, Gareth's eight untrained singers are ready to unleash their Bach (a version of the St John Passion) at Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall, with help from the BBC Singers, the National Orchestra of Wales and the best soloists, including soprano Julia. Doyle and baritone Roderick Williams as Jesus. Ali Catterall Mammals 7 p.m., BBC One Another glorious natural history series narrated by David Attenborough, this time focusing on Earth's warm-blooded creatures and it's a feast for the eyes and brain. This opening episode focuses on animal nightlife. Watch out for a thrilling treetop fight between a leopard and a troop of baboons, captured in night vision. Phil Harrison The Great Elephant Adventure by Paul OGrady 8 p.m., ITV1 Tissues at the ready: OGrady's love of elephants puts dogs a close second, and for his latest program he spent time at Thailand's largest elephant sanctuary. As always, it's a joy to see him feeding and talking to previously neglected animals. And since he simply can't resist, he finds disabled dogs there to make friends with. HOUR Passenger 9 p.m., ITV1 Strange things continue to happen to the residents of a small northern English town in Andrew Buchan's mystery drama, tinged with folk horror and bad things partially obscured by trees. After the false start of a missing girl who inexplicably returns home, bored cop Riya (Wunmi Mosaku) is given something to eat. Jack Seale Stacey Dooley sleeps in the United States 9:00 p.m., W I think it can feed into the narrative that women are there to serve men, Dooley says as she heads to South Dakota to meet a man with two wives. Will sleeping in a freezing treehouse and meeting Jeff, Sharis and Vanessa change her mind? Hannah Verdier Choice of films Emily the Criminal, Netflix Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal on Netflix Photography: AP Regardless of the quality of the film she stars in, Aubrey Plaza can be counted on to create characters who are edgy and unpredictable, even unsympathetic. In John Patton Ford's feature debut, his Emily is a zero-hours food delivery worker whose assault conviction stands in the way of her artistic ambitions. Then she meets Youcef (Theo Rossi), who runs a credit card fraud operation, and gets drawn into deeper, darker territory. Plaza is utterly convincing as a desperate woman, growing angrier and tougher as the choices she makes become more and more extreme. Simon Wardell Live sports Premier League football: Liverpool v Brighton, 1 p.m., Sky Sports Main Event Man City v Arsenal follows at 4 p.m. Women's League Cup final: Arsenal v Chelsea, 2.30pm, BBC Two From Molineux. The Gunners, managed by Kim Little, are aiming to retain the title against the team they beat last year. Premiership Rugby Union: Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs, 2:30 p.m., ITV1/TNT Sports 1 At Salford Community Stadium.

