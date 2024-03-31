Big Mood review Nicola Coughlan is a force of nature | Television and radio

IIn the opening episode of Big Mood, struggling playwright Maggie (Derry Girls and Bridgerton Nicola Coughlan) is on a mission. And on a scooter. But it was a costly mistake, so she gives it to a passerby. She needs her best friend Eddie (Its a Sins Lydia West) to take a day off, run the bar her late father left her, and accompany her to her old high school, where she's been invited to give a speech about her. career in the theater. Maggie hopes to meet her old history teacher, Mr. Wilson, on whom she developed a passionate teenage crush after he saved her from the lecherous math teacher, Mr. Phillips. Because he I wouldn't fuck a child! she beams, full of happy memories. Wow, Eddie said. We should nominate him for a Pride of Britain award.

Off we go, and a parade of increasingly manic detours ensues. Which is a much anticipated comedy until Eddie asks, as they escape the now chaos-filled school, if Maggie is, well, manic. And she is. She has bipolar disorder and has stopped taking her medication because she cannot write while taking it. Thus, we find ourselves in this darker territory for the remainder of the six-episode series, which explores the limits of a decade-long friendship between the two women as the pressures of life after your twenties begin to mount. I solve the problems you have, Eddie said cheerfully at first. But no relationship can survive in such a state forever.

Big Mood remains very broad throughout, as the posh and hapless bartender Klent (Eamon Farren), who has quite improbably built a rat palace in the bar's back room (only to conclude episode two , it seems), a disastrous forgery. dinner in episode three and the advent of Maggie's monstrous mother (Kate Fleetwood) towards the end of the series.

But everyone gives everything they've got, and even though you can feel the grueling aftereffects at times, there's still a lot to enjoy. There are some nice touches, like Eddie knowing, as only a long-time friend would, that the promise of a trip to TK Maxx right after a kitchenware delivery is more likely to bring his melancholy friend out of the bed than something more traditionally fun. Sally Phillips turns into a useless psychiatrist. The perfect display of his irreproducible energy, frenetic and yet impassive, is a joy and a worthy commentary on the dilapidated state of our mental health services. The girlborsh section, too, perfectly captures something very awkward. Coughlan is a force of nature funny to the bone, yet capable of delivering the depression and deep reckoning that comes with learning that you can't escape the wiring and misfiring of your mind by just wishing it would go away. West does well with a less showy role, although creator and writer Camilla Whitehill is careful to give her meaty storylines rather than just letting her be a foil for Coughlan.

It's all well done, especially by a writer making her small screen debut (Whitehall and Coughlan previously created the popular comedy podcast Whistle Through the Shamrocks together) and clearly well-intentioned. So you can feel the frustration building as the damn thing refuses to catch fire, take flight, or whatever your favorite metaphor is for wishing here's another one so the whole becomes more than the sum of its parts. In form and subject matter it inevitably invites comparisons with Aisling Bea's masterful This Way Up and almost just as inevitably fails to live up to it. You'd like a little more nuance, a little more intensely drawn characters (is it really true that Eddie's brother would react to their father's death by becoming a prepper?), a few more breaths, a little more exploration before moving on to something else. to other shenanigans.

Maybe Big Mood also suffers from bad timing (internally, all these comedy actors don't know what they're doing). There is a faint suspicion that the market for comedies in which one of the main characters suffers or has suffered from poor mental health has reached saturation point. I sometimes feel like nervous breakdowns and suicidal thoughts have become to sitcoms what sexual abuse was to your '80s drama of choice, with all the risks of diminishing returns that entails. We're not there yet, and Big Mood is worth spending time on, but I wonder if we've reached the peak and are just starting to look over the downward slope.

ignore previous newsletter promotion Get the best TV reviews, news and exclusive features delivered to your inbox every Monday Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion