Book Review: Table for Two, by Amor Towles

But the Oscar goes to Eve in Hollywood, a short story that takes place during the filming of Gone with the Wind. Towles tells the story of Tinseltown in an homage to the heyday of studio moguls and the hard-boiled fiction of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler, even alluding to real legends like Errol Flynn's use of two-way mirrors and Judas. Towles chooses a character from Rules of Civility, Evelyn Ross, who disappeared on a train to Chicago, picking up her story as she travels to California. In the dining car, she meets Charlie, a retired LAPD officer who later proves to be an asset. She settles into the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she befriends an eclectic crew: a portly, has-been actor; a driver with stuntman aspirations; and rising star Olivia de Havilland. Lithe and blonde, sporting an air of upper class and a distinctive facial scar, Eve is fearless, equally at home among poolside cabanas and seedy clubs where loud music and alcohol flow freely. From across the room, you could see that no one was keeping her on a leash, observes a small-time crook. With the narrowed eyes of a killer, she examined the scene and she liked what she saw. She loved the band, the tempo, the tequila, the whole thing. If Dehavvy chatted with people like this, you wouldn't have long to wait for the wrong place and wrong time to have their tearful reunion. When nude photos of de Havilland disappear, part of a larger tabloid conspiracy, Eve vows to save her friend's reputation. She's a turned-down femme fatale, matching an array of villains, including a former cop with a double cross up his sleeve. Towles is clearly having fun, nodding to noir classics like The Postman Always Rings Twice, Chinatown and LA Confidential. Period details are almost airtight, although I noticed tiny anachronisms about Elizabeth Taylor and the slang term easy peasy. Table for Two offers the kick of a martini served in the Polo Lounge. The cover art is a cropped image of a couple at a bar, dressed in black tie, but there's more here than just glitz. Both coasts are ideal settings for morality plays about power, as Towles artfully weaves in themes of exploitation, an allusion to Shelley's Ozymandias, a bust of Julius Caesar seen by Eve on the Ides of March. Whether we live in the age of advanced capitalism is not the point; money, Towles suggests, will simply mutate into another form, preying on the most vulnerable. When he moves, he moves quickly, without a sound, without a second thought or without the slightest trace of consequence, he writes. Like the wind that turns a windmill, money appears out of nowhere, sets the machine in motion, and then disappears without a trace. It’s up to us to invoke our better angels.

