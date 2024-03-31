Cardi B Praises Her Stylist Following Hollywood Reporter's Coverage





Cardi Bs' Stylist Kollin Carter Received Her Flowers on the Latest Cover of The Hollywood Reporterand rapper Bodak Yellow couldn't be more thrilled with the honor. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (March 27), Bardi shouted out Carter, with whom she appears on the cover, for his brilliant work in making her look like a million bucks. The Hollywood Reporter's POWER Stylists Issue, she wrote in the caption. So excited to do this cover with my fashion partner in crime @kollincarter. We may look easy, but we worked so hard for all of this WE knocked on doors together and forced those no's to finally turn to YES. Ladies and gentlemen, WE HAVE SUCCEEDED!! Carter shared the photo on his own Instagram page and shared a similar sentiment. Wow!!! The COVER of the @hollywoodreporter #PowerStylists issue!!! he wrote in his caption. With my muse @iamcardiB | I'm wearing head to toe @balenciaga Couture x @azature | Cardi wears @dilarafindikoglu x @jaredlehrjewelry This is a huge accomplishment for me, I remember when this was just a dream for us! I remember being in New York with no place to rest my head, chasing a dream, even though politics can ruin the fun of it all, being recognized for moments like this reminds me to NEVER STOP TO DREAM ! Special thanks to everyone who helped make this project a reality, the hard work really pays off! Thank you @humbertopetit @thewallgroup! Check out both articles below. Recently, Cardi B took to her own Instagram livestream to address doctors who were questioning Kate Middleton's recent cancer diagnosis. related news Cardi B's Team Says Her LAPD Harassment Claims Were 'Taken Out of Context' March 27, 2024 Addressing the subject during a live broadcast on Instagram on Sunday March 24, Bardi called out medical professionals who dispute the news without ever having treated the Princess of Wales. She also reminded her followers that not every moment is about publicity when it comes to the lives of celebrities. So Kate Middleton just made a video, right? Speaking of her having cancer and whatever, the 31-year-old began. And I've already seen that doctors are debating whether it's true or not. Let me tell you something. I'm here to tell you as a celebrity, when I get into scandals, sometimes you think it's for publicity and all. Let me tell you something. Not everything is destined for a fucking scandal. Not everything is for publicity, not everything is a theory, not everything is for a purpose. Personally, watching this woman's video, she looks sick. She wears a wig, so who knows if she's ever started therapy. I don't like how doctors see a video and literally two hours later they are already talking live about “We have doubts.” Especially when it's a male doctor. Like, who are you to say that? You haven't seen any blood work from her, you haven't seen any records. You don't know anything about what's going on in the castle. She concluded: Let's be realistic. This is the monarch family. You don't know what's going on, so you can't diagnose it from a two-minute video. And like I said, it's not all a publicity stunt. Personally, I think she is sick.

