Prince Harry and Meghan lose royal titles and become just part of the Hollywood clique in the United States

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are no longer considered “royal family members” in the United States, according to international media reports. Their royal status became a question mark after the couple stepped down from their roles in 2020 and moved to California.

The revelation about how Americans view Prince Harry and actor Meghan was made by Huey Morgan.

The Fun Lovin Criminals star, who is originally from New York but lives in the UK, claimed Harry-Meghan had lost the shine when it came to “loving the Royals”.

He said Americans see the royal family as “Disney World” and people are obsessed with their lives. With Prince Harry and Meghan leaving office, they have become part of the “Hollywood clique,” Huey said.

Harry and Meghan are no longer called Her Royal Highness. The couple nevertheless retained the title of “Duke and Duchess of Sussex”. Prince Harry is still fifth in line to the United Kingdom's throne.

Meghan and Harry live in Montecito, California, a coastal community near Santa Barbara that is home to many celebrities. Harry has had a difficult relationship with his family since he left royal duties in 2020 and moved to America, citing what they called unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes from the British media. The divide was further exacerbated by his 2023 memoir Spare, in which he spoke about the discrimination he faced after marrying Meghan.

Harry was once a popular member of the British royal family, long seen as a breath of fresh air in the stilted institution; a young man who found himself in very human situations and who spoke openly about his mental health issues.

His marriage to Meghan was a huge event and the couple was initially warmly received by the public.

But sentiment changed when stories began to emerge about Meghan's diva-like behavior, which detractors said had fueled Harry's grievances.

The couple have also been criticized for proclaiming their desire to break away from the royal family while apparently trying to cash in on the brand, including in their latest venture, which appears to sell home goods.

Published: Mar 31, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

