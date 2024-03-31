Nickelodeon's 'Zoey 101' Star Matthew Underwood Says He Quit Acting After Agent Assaulted Him





Nickelodeon star Matthew Underwood Zoe 101shares that he was sexually harassed and assaulted by his former agent. In a post shared on social media, the former actor revealed that it was his experience with the agent that made him quit acting. “When I was 19, I was sexually harassed and then assaulted by my agent at the time, who had spent a lot of time building trust with me as a friend and mentor. Once again, my trust has been betrayed and my self-image has been shattered,” Underwood wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “I reported him to the agency and he has since been fired, although he is still active in the industry. This experience pushed me to leave Los Angeles and end my pursuit of acting. Underwood shed light on this situation after Discovery's investigation Quiet on set: The dark side of children's televisionwhich presents allegations against Dan Schneider, the creator of Zoe 101. The former actor claims he shared this story after being called a “pedophile defender” and defending his fellow co-stars for remaining silent about the docuseries. “Lately a lot of people have been blowing up my emails saying they hope my mom and I die and burn in hell, calling me a pedophile defender and all that kind of jazz,” a- he writes. “I spent many years rebuilding my self-image and these hateful comments have little effect on me today. » He continued: “I imagine many friends in the industry also get harassed if they don't join the choir. So I'm sharing this with the hope that some of you might recognize it just because a person isn't shouting from the rooftops. that pedophiles are bad or that people can be rubbish – that doesn't mean they don't have their own reasons for remaining silent, good reasons, personal reasons.” Underwood played Logan Reese on the Nickelodeon series across all four seasons of the sitcom with co-stars Jamie Lynn Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn and Christopher Messey, among others. He reprized his role as Logan in the 2023 film sequel. Zoe 102. “I've never had a bad experience working on the set of a Nickelodeon show and I've never had a bad experience with Dan. I don’t have anything to add to the conversation that anyone would want to hear,” Underwood added. “I like to believe that people have the capacity to be better humans and Dan seems to recognize that he has been an asshole in his past. I like to believe that he is very capable of being a creator and a colleague that anyone can enjoy working with. I don't expect to work with him again, it's just that I wish well for anyone who wants to be better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/03/nickelodeon-zoey-101-star-matthew-underwood-quit-acting-agent-assaulted-1235872437/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos