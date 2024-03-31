Giancarlo Esposito is spellbinding in new crime drama

There are countless benefits to never seeing a single episode of Break the bad.

On the one hand, I can tune out the best TV shows of all time, the conversations people have at parties whenever they get to the Walter White of it all, and instead wonder if I am responsible enough to invest in a large factory. Other times, I have the privilege of never having to worry about what happens in Aaron Paul's career. But the best part about not caring about the meth show or its fallout, You better call Saulis that I managed to avoid unconsciously cataloging Giancarlo Esposito. If I wasn't able to see one of America's best actors like anyone else Break the bad And You better call SaulLike Gus Fring, I just don't know what I would do.

This reality would be frustrating, given that Esposito has been popping up everywhere lately. After a passage on The Mandalorianmajor roles in two recent Netflix series (of varying quality) and excellent voice work on the animated Maxs. Harley Quinn, Esposito returns to the network that made him a notable face. His last drama, Parishwhich begins airing March 31 on AMC is a moderately gripping thriller that works best when it stays focused on its star. Esposito's charm and verve help the six-episode season move at a crackling pace, one that noticeably grinds to a halt whenever he's not on screen. While those who seek Break the bad-Esposito's enthusiasm will not be disappointed, anyone looking for a totally impressive detective story will be disappointed by Parishs unbalanced action.

In the series, Esposito plays Gracian Gray Parish, a former getaway driver who cleaned up and started an honest-to-goodness car business in New Orleans. Gray lives for his family, but remains haunted by the recent death of his son Maddox, which hampered the success of his business and, therefore, the security of his family's life. When Colin (a comically stodgy Skeet Ulrich), a friend from Gray's checkered past, shows up looking for a favor, Gray is in no position to refuse Colin. But, no surprise here, the job is much more complicated than Colin initially lets on.

Those who know the excellent series of 2023 Kaleidoscope I'll immediately note the narrative similarities between Gray and Esposito's starring role as Leo Pap in Netflix's Heist. Esposito is back as another cash-strapped ex-con, ready to take one last job and get out for good. The parallels between these characters are unfortunate, given that Kaleidoscope did a much better job of fleshing out this archetype than Parish do. Gray's judgment is clouded by Maddox's passing, but his son's death becomes an afterthought in the series, until it is needed to connect errant plot points toward its conclusion. This decision halves the ultimate emotional impact of Gray's efforts, even though it makes for a more conventionally compelling motive for our hero.

While it's not handled as smartly as it could be, keeping Maddox's storyline in the mix is ​​a smart move. The safety of adolescents and young adults remains a top concern. Parishs thematic framework. Colin's proposal to Gray implicates them both in the Tongais family, a gang of trigger-happy human traffickers working in New Orleans. The group, led by soft-spoken leader The Horse (Zackary Momoh) and his older brother Zenzo (Ivan Mbakop) and sister Shamiso (Bonnie Mbuli), are a scary bunch, largely because of the way they talk cavalierly about buying, selling, and sending humans to shady corporations and evil special interests. It's the kind of dark underbelly that some crime shows won't venture into, or will simply suggest with a little more ambiguity, and ParishThe actor's reluctance to dance around the wickedness of the Tongan crimes gives the show a decent set of dramatic stakes.

But even with six episodes of less than an hour each, Parish I can't go out without getting wasted, something the show and its main character have in common. After the initial transport Gray is hired for goes wrong, he must think quickly and adapt to the situation. Malleability is one of Gray's special skills, and his performance in the heat of chaos encourages the Tongans to keep their new pilot. It's less of an offer than a demand, and the Tongans' reluctance to lose Gray complicates matters further when Gray learns of the family's prickly connection to his former boss, Anton (Bradley Whitford).

From there, the plots start to spiral and the writers are unable to pick up the reins as they attempt to add more subplots about Colin's divorce and the well-being of the wife and daughter by Gray. It's not that Parish is not easy to follow; it's more that the series overcomplicates itself. Not every show requires an overarching arc that closes each character's narrative loop; focusing only on Gray and Gray would have elevated Parish beyond its familiar crime drama structure.

Whenever the series falls into disarray, Esposito is there to get things back on track, even if it's only a matter of time before then. Parish starts to deviate again. At 65, Esposito remains an elegant and fascinating presence, making Gray quick on his feet and faithful behind the wheel when he needs to make a quick escape. Esposito balances the fearlessness his character demands with the sentimental connection Gray needs to connect to the viewer. It's no shock that Esposito is fantastic in his role, but it's fun to see the way he fleshes out the nuances of Gray's personality. When the show's writers are hard at work, Esposito complements them with a subtle touch, creating a role far more memorable than the show itself.

Sometimes that's the price of bringing a great actor into a mediocre show: They'll be so great that they'll outshine the entire production. However, this is a reasonable cost. Without Esposito, Parish would be a much less intriguing affair. It keeps the series afloat when it struggles to reach its potential after the halfway point, and even when it's operating at full throttle, it crosses the finish line without completely squandering the goodwill it's generated at its beginnings. Forget Saul, keep Esposito on speed dial.