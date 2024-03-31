Actor Chance Perdomo dies in motorcycle accident

Actor Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as the star of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Generation Vdied at age 27 following a motorcycle accident.

On behalf of the family and their representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the untimely death of Chance Perdomos following a motorcycle accident, a publicist said in a statement released Saturday evening.

The statement said no one else was involved in the accident. No details about the accident, or when or where it took place, were immediately released.

Perdomo recently played Andre Anderson in the first season of Gen V, the college spinoff of Amazon Primes' hit series The Boys, set in a universe where superheroes are celebrities and behave as badly as the most notorious. Perdomos' character was a student at Godolkin University, founded by the sinister omnipresent corporation Vought International, where supes train; his power involved the manipulation of metal.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the creators of Generation V, said the shows' family was devastated by the sudden passing.

We can't really understand this. For those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person. Gen V. producers said in a report. Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense.

It was not immediately clear from the statements how Perdomos' death would affect production on the series, which also featured Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Shelley Conn among its sprawling cast.

One of Perdomos' most famous roles was that of Ambrose Spellman, a main character in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The four-season show was a far cry from Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, led by Melissa Joan Hart. Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the Netflix series set its Archie Comics characters in a town from Aguirre-Sacasa's titular Riverdale location and used a more frightening and salacious tone than its predecessor, although some original Sabrina cast members came calling.

The character Perdomos was a cousin of Sabrina Spellman and a powerful pansexual wizard who specialized in necromancy and was initially placed under house arrest. He often served as a sort of voice of reason on the series, which ended in 2020. He starred alongside Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Tati Gabrielle, Ross Lynch and, once again, Sinclair.

Perdomo, who was black and Latino, was born in Los Angeles and raised in England.

I was always struggling until I put my energy into playing. Then my grades improved and I became president of the student union. Before that, I was like Ambrose, so repressed. He doesn't know what to do with his energy because he's trapped, Perdomo said. them we in 2018.

At the same time, he is very open and affectionate. I identify with it more than ever, because being away from my family for so long really puts things into perspective. No matter the occasion, if I get a FaceTime or phone call from my mom or brothers, I answer it immediately. It's family first for Ambrose, and I'm the same, he continued.

Perdomo also starred in several After films and is credited in the upcoming Bad Man alongside Seann William Scott and Rob Riggle.

His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue among those he loved most, the statement from Perdomos' publicist said.