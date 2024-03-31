Hollywood's New Fantasy: A Magical, Colorblind Past





Not long ago, at the movies, I found myself trying to concentrate on Timothe Chalamet's charming portrayal of a young Willy Wonka arriving penniless in a new town. What rather caught my attention was the people he met there. The first person to greet him was a cheerful British Indian. Soon we met a lovable orphan sidekick, played by a black American actor, and the police chief, played by a biracial American. Wonka's vaguely mid-European town had come to the Viennese stores, the Italian architecture, the English language was a happy melting pot: all races seemed to coexist without race meaning anything. The story was set in a fantastical past, but its casting resembled a 21st century utopian London, with actors of British, Caribbean and Asian origins all mixed together. The Oompa-Loompas, described by Roald Dahl as a pygmy people living in the deepest, darkest part of the African jungle where no white man had ever been before, were portrayed by Hugh Grant.

Through the arts, we now see so many worlds that never existed. David Copperfield is played by Dev Patel. Marvel's Norse pantheon includes a dark deity. The hit Netflix series Bridgerton depicts a version of the English Regency ruled by a black queen and an anachronistically multiracial royal court. When you see these examples put together, they are often followed by complaints about a world gone mad by inclusion. In Britain, for example, there was some outrage when the protagonist of an otherwise faithful Agatha Christie adaptation was revised to be a Nigerian immigrant. But the problem, for viewers, is not that wokeness has gone crazy; it is the incoherence of the world that we observe. We see an African solving crimes in a rural English village in the 1950s as the sun sets on the empire, but his race is barely mentioned or considered and never makes a material difference to his experience.

You might call this kind of decidedly ahistorical setting the magical multiracial past. The bones of the world are familiar. There is only one change: each race exists, happily and seemingly as equals, in the same place and at the same time. The story becomes an emoji, its flesh tone changing as needed. And yet something is disabled, something that makes it impossible to get lost in these stories. You can never fully imagine the magical multiracial past without having to mentally dismantle the entire scaffolding of world history. Bridgerton is set before Britain abolished slavery, an institution that apparently exists, largely unspoken, in the world of the series. What precisely are the rules of a world in which a black queen rules over a British empire that sanctions black slavery?

Included, but erased The impetus behind such choices surely comes from a good place. Storytellers struggle to tackle a historically white canon and a set of hackneyed genres (like period costume drama) whose characters are, in reality, almost exclusively white. They are wary of simply omitting all the other ethnicities that are part of the modern, multiracial West, whether as performers or, potentially, as spectators. They also don't want to tell stories in which non-white people always have to appear as servants, victims, or problems. The magical multiracial past is an optimistic solution to this conundrum. We want to include everyone in our storytelling, but we're not always ready to change the type of stories we tell. So we simply suspend our disbelief; we imagine that everyone who is currently part of our English-speaking culture has always been there, valued and equal participants.

Thus, we all, from all over the world, have been reconnected to the history of the West. We can now watch ourselves speak languages ​​we didn't speak in rooms where we were unlikely to have been welcome. We are included, but our real history is erased. We rarely see the stories of non-white people who, like my ancestors, lived on their native soil, or the complex stories of non-white people in the West in centuries past. The history of the world is reduced from many to one. Some believe that this kind of wishful casting can help model how a multi-ethnic society should function. But who exactly does it benefit? It's convenient that the magical multiracial past allows white viewers to watch white protagonists move through the story without anyone having to have uncomfortable thoughts; indeed, people from the magical multiracial past get along better than we do in the present. I don’t think it primarily benefits those of us who aren’t white. I think that instead of a line from James Baldwin: “Much of our energy,” he once wrote, “is spent reassuring white Americans that they do not see what they see. And maybe that's why, even though I have a hard time coping intellectually with these revised pasts, I also think they tend to fail emotionally, deep down, where a good story is supposed to achieve. The tales are often boring, marked by well-intentioned blandness and an avoidance of uncomfortable truths.

Review the Canon There are alternatives to this fantasy. One obvious option is that, rather than trying to fit the modern world into the canon, we could expand the canon itself. It is not difficult to tell stories from many parts of the world. In literature, writer Marlon James worked to ensure that his Dark Star trilogy, inspired by ancient African folklore, avoided becoming a brown-faced European fantasy novel. Children's entertainment features stories like Disney's Moana, immersed in Polynesian culture, and Iwj, set in future Lagos. All sorts of films find ways to acknowledge non-white people in Western history or dramatize their stories elsewhere.

Or we can revisit the canon. You can keep the cowboy but tear him to shreds, like Mel Brooks did with the story of a black sheriff in Blazing Saddles. Or we can reconstruct it, as Quentin Tarantino did in Django Unchained by making the hero a former slave. (Tarantino called the cruel slave owners in his film a grotesque parody of European aristocracy, a far more interesting take on the concept of royalty, in my opinion, than pretending to be a royal myself.) There is also some humor here. A good joke in Hot Tub Time Machine 2 is rooted in a little-known truth of time travel stories: It's mostly people who look like Marty McFly who want to go that far into American history. There's nothing wrong with dreaming about things that never happened, but we shouldn't use that power to pretend bad things didn't happen. Personally, I'm drawn to a good counterfactual. I often think of a 1995 film called White Mans Burden. Written and directed by Desmond Nakano, a third-generation Japanese American, the film places John Travolta in an alternate America in which black people hold all the power and white people live in drug-filled ghettos. It opens with a sumptuous all-black dinner party during which the head of the table questions whether white people, as a race, are beyond repair. A reversal reinforced by the fact that this villain is played, with enormous charisma, by civil rights icon Harry Belafonte. Art should explore our shared history and try to make sense of it. Consider the recent uproar over Google's artificial intelligence model, so trained to produce colorblind images that it would offer ridicule: the Founding Fathers as Native American men, racially diverse Nazis. Google's billion-dollar team of scientists attempted to solve the problems of racism by ignoring them and thus found their own path to the magical multiracial past. It’s striking to think that humans working in the arts have made the same choices. The past is complicated and describing it can be disturbing. But understanding this is what differentiates us from robots. Kabir Chibber is a writer and filmmaker based in New York. He last wrote for the magazine about the prophetic power of the film Demolition Man.

