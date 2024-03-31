Entertainment
Another LAX mover delays, Dodger Stadium gondola faces lawsuit, and more
The Burbank City Council voted unanimously this week to enter into an agreement with Metro to design and build the upcoming North Hollywood – Pasadena rapid bus line. The 18-mile corridor includes a long stretch of street in Burbank along Olive Avenue, where the city previously opposed a request for provide dedicated streetside bus lanes for the project. The new agreement does not allow curbside lanes outright, but leaves the door open for them in “effort to reach consensus on outstanding project issues.
Construction of the BRT line is currently scheduled to begin next year.
Production company Factory Factory announced this week that he was taking over a former facility leased by Netflix near Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue in Hollywood. The three-story, 66,000-square-foot building is located at 1377 N. Serrano Avenue in Hollywood.
South Pasadena to remove bike lanes on Grand Avenue “The 0.6 miles of tracks are part of a batch of temporary Slow Streets installations that will be largely removed except for a few items.” (Streetsblog LA)
New CicLAvia summer event maps (Cycling in Los Angeles)
Los Angeles City Council member Curren Price charged with 21 violations of city ethics laws “One of the sources said the filing accuses Price of 21 violations of the city's ethics laws, many of which are similar to those filed by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón against Price last year.” (LA Times)
Former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan convicted of racketeering conspiracy and bribery “Former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan was convicted Wednesday of federal racketeering and bribery conspiracy for his role in a scheme led by convicted former City Councilman Jos Huizar to monetize the process of 'real estate approval at city hall.' (CBS)
Lawsuits and Political Backlash: Dodger Stadium Gondola Faces New Roadblocks “Developers of a proposed gondola connecting Union Station to Dodger Stadium have faced legal and political backlash as they try to complete their 1.2-mile skyline over Chinatown before the Olympics of 2028.” (LA Times)
Young parents need bigger homes, but older Angelenos aren't moving “Empty parents own more homes in Los Angeles than millennials with children. Here's how some older homeowners are finding ways to spread their wealth. » (LAist)
LAX's long-promised People Mover rail link likely delayed until late 2025 “The $2 billion project, which began construction in 2019, is part of a larger effort to revamp busy LAX ahead of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics. The 2.25-mile elevated train will eventually bring people to and from the airport's terminals, parking lots, rental car facilities and the subway connector, similar to other major U.S. airports that quickly transport travelers to and from regional rail systems. (LA Times)
Company CFO Accused of Using Homeless Funds to Buy Luxury Goods for His Girlfriend “According to the complaint, Cody Holmes, 29, used his position at Shangri-La Industries to transfer huge sums of money to himself and Madeline Witt, 28, to pay for exotic cars, expensive handbags, jewelry , private jets, concert tickets and monthly rent for a 6,500 square foot mansion in Beverly Hills. “(ABC)
DTLA Tower 777 sells at a lossGas Company Tour heading towards sale by foreclosure (Commercial Observer)
