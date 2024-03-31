The week at the theater: Opening night; MJ the musical review | Theater

Ivo van Hove is a director who gives his audience the illusion of privileged access, the exciting feeling of showing his works; that even behind-the-scenes actions are sometimes shared. This reaches its peak in Opening night, based on the haunting film by John Cassavetes (1977), which Van Hove first adapted for the stage in 2006 and which he now revisits in a new musical version by the American singer-songwriter and composer- Canadian Rufus Wainwright. At first glance, it is a perfect vehicle for the Belgian director (who is also responsible for the book) and for his talented artist, Jan Versweyveld, because it is a story in which repetitions dominate.

A few moments before the show begins, you see through scarlet gauze an unsafe curtain over the secret life of the theater: dressing room mirrors framed with lights, a bouquet of burgundy roses, long tables around which the company is seated. And seeing through becomes the watchword of the game. Opening night It's about seeing through the reality behind a play, attending rehearsals, understanding the protesting actor at the heart of the drama. It could be seen as a chaotic and feminine complement to Sam Mendes's brilliant and fitting exploration of the subject in recent years. The motive and the signal.

Sheridan Smith plays Broadway star Myrtle, deliberately cast as a two-time Olivier Award-winning star who has had her own struggles with fame. Wisely, she doesn't attempt to compete with the film's blonde diva, Gena Rowlands, her darker hair is itself a statement of intent but she wins our sympathy from the start. I was particularly struck by her eloquent breathlessness, as if Myrtle could never quite trust her voice not to misbehave. The play within the play, The Second Woman, is about a woman of a certain age. Myrtle rebels against the emptiness of the role, calling it foreign and asserting, refreshingly, that age is not interesting.

As Jackson, Myles Frost owns all the moves and his feet slide across the floor like it's slippery butter.

The idea of ​​the second wife also enters Myrtes' real life, when a teenage fan asks her for an autograph and is, almost immediately afterwards, killed by a passing car. Myrtle becomes obsessed with the dead girl. She puts NANCY lipstick on her dressing room mirror and Nancy comes back to haunt her. In the film, Nancy is a disturbed and disturbing alter ego. In the musical, she convinces more as the warm whirlwind of an imaginary friend, miraculously played by the Israeli actress Shira Haas with a beautiful smile and an inquisitive voice, a little seraph in torn jeans.

Interrogating the subject of aging in a musical is nothing new (consider Follies). But in the film, Cassavetes develops his themes in a clear, painful and direct way, while in this musical there are distractions that make the narrative tangled and the psychological development more difficult to follow.

Part of the problem is that the songs have to overwork to reveal the story. And although Wainwright's music is pleasant, jazzy, tending towards melancholy, strong in brass and pleasant to the ear, the lyrics rarely measure up. Often, words shrivel in the spotlight. Take the enigmatic apartment Do you want to know why I got married?/ Just ask the trees in the garden/ They have the answers, I say. Or: The world is broken/My heart is open. It's not the non-rhyme that disturbs so much as the underdeveloped vagueness, a lyricism devoid of the will to live.

Each evening, Sheridan Smith, as Myrtle, is filmed being helped into the Gielgud Theater as part of opening night. Photograph: Justin E Palmer/GC Images

But the casting is top notch. Sarah, the author of The Second Woman, is played wonderfully by Nicola Hughes, although it's unclear why she should defiantly cling to the cipher she's created for the stage. Benjamin Walker is excellent too, as Maurice, ex-husband and leading man, his body language displaying a casualness bordering on contempt. Hadley Fraser as the show's director, Manny, is plausible in his self-indulgent masculinity.

We alternate between watching what is happening on stage and what is projected on a giant screen behind. Each evening, Sheridan Smith is filmed again, entering the theater. And every evening, the public is filmed and parades through the hall. Toward the end of the show, we see some striking images, which prove more compelling than they should be: when the audience becomes the spectacle, something else must have been lost along the way. Opening night is tempting. He disconcerts, seduces and dominates a almost hit.

We resume rehearsals with MJa musical comedy about Michael Jackson a success in its current affairs Broadway version, premiering in 2022. Set in London, several talented actors play the King of Pop at different ages, but it's the older Jackson, Myles Frost, from the original series who stands out. In his signature black fedora with the pulled-down brim, he has the preternatural grace of Jackson, the little boy always evident in the man. He controls every movement and his feet slide across the floor as if it were slippery butter. Her voice is perfect: soft, magical, melancholic. Her singing voice is far from ideal and seems on autopilot at times. But he is shimmeringly elegant in the remastered Billie Jean with suitcase, black sequined jacket and sparkling glove and his Thriller is thrilling, as it should be. Virtuoso choreographer Christopher Wheeldon also directs.

Supernatural Grace: Myles Frost as Michael Jackson. Photography: Johan Persson

What stands out most clearly, when he is not playing, is that this Jackson, as sometimes in life, has the air of a victim and an air of scattered apologies, as if he knows that some facts of his life were likely to work against him. How to tell your story? Playwright Lynn Nottage takes up the risky challenge with a cleverly edited version (accusations of pedophilia out of the frame). She uses the familiar device of a visiting reporter to maintain the narrative while Wheeldon gloriously converts journalism into a profession more vibrant than any hack would recognize, with a wild press conference and an interview in which the answers by Jackson are dance moves. But is it Perfect? Jackson asks at the end, to which, even though it's a fabulous sight, the answer should be: No.

Star Ratings (out of five)

Opening night

MJ