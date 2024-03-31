Columbia's Dream Squeeze Delivers Remarkable Synth-Pop on New Album





Count Columbia's dream from new New romantics. “Behave Around the Beehive,” the band's fast-approaching, burning, and playing eternally cool album, has an inherent sense of drama without once succumbing to pomposity. Here, Dream Squeeze evokes Future Islands, as well as formative influences like OMD and New Order, while standing out within that particular lineage in a very Midwestern way. The band owns its sound and environment, but humbly so. “Can We Keep It Casual” opens the 11-song set, Dylan Lorenz’s drumming ushering in an exemplary piece of pulsating pop, fluffy synths mingling with crackling New Wave guitars. Frontman Josh Ray's voice settles into the mix, compelling but soft. Here and throughout, Dream Squeeze always seems to keep its collective finger on the dial, tinkering with the musical undercurrents, making them suitably strange. This approach marks another early highlight, “Sharks,” which makes the most of Jason Garton's tremulous highs and cavernous bass. Ray sings of all-consuming romance, punctuating a line about “blood in the water” with a “my, my” that could make up the two most captivating words on the record or the most captivating word offered twice. Done with a forward motion, “Young Swells” sounds like the main theme from a great lost 1980s movie soundtrack, the band coming together towards an ascending chorus. Lorenz gives a five-minute masterclass in drum control on “Not From Where I'm From.” The first rhythms stretch out, leaving a lot of space between rhythms before Lorenz leads the group in a rock'n'roll sprint. Another moment from the film's soundtrack comes when a dreamy, cloudy saxophone closes the track. The record is second to none, with every member of Dream Squeeze doing their part. But John Roberts' keyboard playing deserves its due, often establishing each song's personality; the mid-album work on tracks like “Succulents” and “Leaves” particularly shines, as the keyboardist composes synthesizer sounds, each like characters in a story. Late in the proceedings, a track like “Sunface” showcases the band's ability to never rely too heavily on a single melodic instrument, Roberts' synths or Ray's guitars, but rather to blend them together with apparent ease. The melody sounds like a Spoon song filtered through a machine built by Vince Clarke. “Ugly Moon” has vibes for days, and closer “Leaving Home” translates the Dream Squeeze ideal first with acoustic instruments before swelling into soft noise. “Behave Around the Beehive” moves its listeners while enveloping them; that kind of pop atmosphere is hard to find, but Dream Squeeze offers a good feeling. Dream Squeeze will play an album release show Thursday at 8 p.m. at Café Berlin with Swofford and Laika; Admission is $5 at the door. Visit https://www.facebook.com/cafeberlincomo for event details. Aarik Danielsen is the Tribune's features and culture editor. Contact him at [email protected] or by calling 573-815-1731.He is on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.

