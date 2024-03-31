Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter is not a country album. It's worse.

It's an album about award shows. It's the only way I've been able to deal with the inherently cheesy nature of Beyonc's new album, Cowboy Carter, which, like the most punishing of Grammy nights, goes on far too long, but still finds time to involve Post Malone. Considered her great pivot in country music, Beyonc has given us all a misstep, opting instead for an omni-genre grandeur that still only manages to appear cosmetic at best. Overall, Cowboy Carter represents nearly 80 minutes of perfectly acceptable aesthetic choices made by one of the world's most imaginative and decisive singers.

Among those decisions: gender-blind duets that range from cute (Miley Cyrus) to cringeworthy (Post Malone); host cameos from country heroes we know (Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson) and others we should (Linda Martell); easy interpolations (Patsy Clines I Fall to Pieces, the Beach Boys Good Vibrations); lower tribute covers (The Beatles Blackbird, Let's Go Jolene) which all seem to communicate the same message that the recording industry keeps broadcasting into our living rooms every Grammy night: a respect for the music of the past will unify us as magically, illuminating our common path to the future.

It's a great story to tell, but has everyone forgotten that Beyoncé has been doing this work all along? Did Beyoncé do it? As a member of Destiny's Child, his biggest hits had thud, acoustic guitar twinkle, shoobie-doo girl group, marching band cannonade and much more. She has always known how to bring together disparate musical ideas. Why spell it now? In a transitional interlude on Cowboy Carter, an old radio dial spins through thickets of static, stopping on the music of Son House, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Chuck Berry, Roy Hamilton. It's a noble cry in principle, but the method seems so basic and convenient, the kind of device you might see in a music documentary that assumes you're an idiot.

Why is all this happening in the first place? The creative spore of Cowboy Carter is announced from the first title, American Requiemin which Beyonc alludes to her frosty reception at the 2016 CMA Awards, where she performed Lessons from Dad a vibrant twist on the patrilineal angst of his master album, Lemonade alongside the Chicks. People said I sounded too country, then the rejection came, Beyoncé sings almost eight years later. I said I wasn't country enough. I said I wouldn't ride in the saddle, but if it's not a country, tell me what it is. Having firmly established her animating albums with something to prove, she waits for the penultimate track to rap, AOTY, I aint win, referencing her eternal snobbery for the most coveted Grammys. Let's be absolutely clear here: Beyoncé is a generational voice who has deserved much better at various award shows that continue to fail to recognize the importance of black music. But immortalizing your grievances at the Grammy Awards in song? This is something Drake does.

Its sour grapes make Cowboy Carter feel zeitgeist in the saddest way possible. We live in very difficult times, ones in which Americans in the highest tax brackets continue to invent new ways to feel cheated out of something. In popland, I suppose Beyoncé has more of a right to feel this way than, say, Taylor Swift, but it should still seem pretty disgusting to the rest of us.

As during Yeah yeah, when Beyonc turns her attention directly to the aforementioned rest of us. She plays another game of heavy-heel genre hopscotch, opening the song with the swooping bassline of Nancy Sinatra's These Boots Are Made for Walkin before mutating everything into a Sly Stone-ish adventure. Next, a question for all hard-working Americans: Are you tired of working time and a half for half the pay? I just pray that we don't crash, we keep my Bible on the dashboard, we have to keep the faith. So thoughts and prayers? Is this a multi-million dollar solution to income inequality? Before your palm reaches your forehead, she starts singing a Beach Boys line about capturing good vibes. The whole thing should tingle your brain with the cumulative sadism of a college talent show, a GOP campaign event, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Perhaps it’s Beyoncé’s gift for precision that’s backfiring on her. Instead of mixing up her ideas on this album, it's like she lined up the ingredients on the counter and called it a cake. Is it possible to do your best singing on your worst album? She sounds absolutely scrupulous throughout these 27 songs, multi-tracking her voice to sound like En Vogue, the Dixie Hummingbirds, every iteration of Freddie Mercury and a chorus of cherubs, sometimes all together, all at once. (On Blackbiird, the letter i makes superfluous appearances in its song titles because Cowboy Carter is Act II of Beyoncé's Renaissance album trilogy, she is joined by equally angelic voices: the young singers country blacks Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer.)

Ultimately, Beyoncé's accuracy requires accurate feelings, which might explain the zero-sum game mania that continues to surround her. It certainly makes the highlights of this sloppy album all the more disorienting. Some of the most auspicious singing of his career takes shape in the strident improvisations of the American Requiem, evoking ancient doors of possibility finally creaking open. By the time it reaches double Desert Eagle And River danceIt looks like she's cosplaying in a Wild West room in space, making it clear that she hasn't completely abandoned her futurist image.

Instead, it’s her activist image that she sends into the sunset. Because forgetting the CMAs, you remember 2016, amid the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, when she walked onto that football field during the Super Bowl halftime show, dressed like a member of the Black Panthers ? Now she rides a white horse on her album cover, threatening her haters towards John Wayne. (Beyonc has no luck turning people's nouns into verbs; it goes back to Monica Lewinsky's unfortunate line on Partition.) One of the reasons her music seemed so right, so brave at the time seems clear now. When centrist pop stars take political positions, they lose more fans than they gain. Prioritizing your beliefs is a risk.

Is Cowboy Carter an attempt to win back lost customers? Or another question: can we defend anything? That's what Beyonc asks at the beginning of this album, but she never makes that clear. Maybe his freedom. Freedom for an artist to follow his muse. To reinvent yourself. Give an example of this freedom to others. And if so, that's nice, but whoop-dee-doo. Every artist on God's green earth has the power to do whatever he wants. This is what it means to be an artist. We measure them by what they choose to do. Beyonc chose to do Dolly Parton karaoke and raise Post Malone's public profile.