Generation V actor Chance Perdomo dies at 27 after motorcycle accident





Chance Perdomo, a British-American actor known for his notable roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, has died after a motorcycle accident, the Associated Press reported. reported, citing a statement from his publicist. He was 27 years old. On behalf of the family and its representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the untimely death of Chance Perdomos following a motorcycle accident, the publicist said in a statement Saturday shared with the AP. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue among those he loved most, the release said. We ask that you respect the family's wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother. According to the release, no one else was involved in the accident. It was not immediately clear where or when the accident occurred. Mr. Perdomos' last on-screen appearance was Andre Anderson, a metal-wielding teenager in the superhero series Gen V, which follows a group of young people with special powers as they navigate secrets and competition at the Godolkin University School of Crime Fighting. The Amazon series, a spin-off of the critically acclaimed superhero series The Boys, was renewed for a second season in October. He previously played lovestruck wizard Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and was nominated for a BAFTA Award in 2019 for his portrayal of Jerome Rogers, a courier slowly drowning in debt, at BBC Studios . Killed by my debt. Fans, studios and co-stars mourned Mr. Perdomo, whose career had only just begun, according to to the Hollywood Reporter. We can't really figure this out, Gen V producers said in a report. To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, more than anything else, a very kind and lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense. We are truly sorry to the Chances family and mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight. The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which produced Gen V, wrote in a statement. It hurts. A lot. What a talented young actor and what a great friend who left too soon. It was a pleasure working with him at GenV. RIP Chance, wrote actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, who played Golden Boy in the series. Netflix expressed its condolences through an X affiliate account and said Mr. Perdomo will forever be in our hearts. Chance Perdomo was born on October 19, 1996 in Los Angeles, according to to variety. He describe himself in an interview as a black child raised by a Latino mother in a white society of two nationalities. He said MTV in 2021 that his mother had him young and that he did not know his father well. As a child, Mr. Perdomo moved with his mother to Southampton, a port city in southern England, Variety reported. He studied drama at Peter Symonds College in Winchester, where an early experience in acting inspired him to take a leap of faith and pursue his career. said the New York Times in 2020. He also studied at Identity School of Acting, based in the UK and USA. His roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V helped him to burst on the theater scene in the United States. When he was 24, he said Gentlemans Journal: I have a good time philosophy; good place. We can't control the time, but we can control where we are, he said. So, if you work hard to be in the right place, success is surely just a matter of time.

