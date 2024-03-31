Lights, camera, nastiness: the Shaitaans of Bollywood

A middle-aged man with a salt-and-pepper beard helping his daughter with a math problem by explaining the underlying logic of a quadratic equation over the phone would be the furthest thing from the gibberish of black magic. At least that's what we thought. Until we realize that this avuncular Vanraj Satan (2024) was a sorcerer who sought to hypnotize young Janhvi using black magic.

Tropes of black magic and the occult have long existed in Hindi films, with teenage/tween girls becoming easy prey for practitioners of this dark craft. In Gehraye (1980), the caretaker Biswa takes revenge on his wealthy landowner Chennabasappa for selling large fertile tracts of the plantation, an act Biswa saw as similar to Chenabasappa's sale of Biswa's mother. Moreover, many years ago, Chennabasappa had impregnated Biswa's wife, pushing the shamed woman to commit suicide. Biswa takes revenge by asking a Tantrik (occultist) to cast a spell on Chennabasappa's teenage daughter Uma. To make matters worse, another Tantrik takes advantage of the situation by kidnapping Uma and trying to sacrifice her to a goddess by performing a devi pooja.

It has also been observed that cults, religion and black magic are the cause of serial killings. In the recent film Satan, Vanraj planned to throw as many as 108 young girls into the fire to fulfill his crazy ambition to rule humanity. In Amrit Manthan (1934), a Rajguru (high priest) is obsessed with human and animal sacrifices. In the end, Rajguru offers his own head to the goddess as a sacrifice. In Sunghursh (1968), the priest Bhavani Prasad of Kashi, under the pretext of trying to please Goddess Kali, kept murdering the guests of his hostel. The confidence and calm with which he denied the murder of his own son was terrifying. He's another pathological liar who has no sense of good and bad typical psychopathic behavior. Sunghursh (1968) was based on the novel by Mahasweta Devis, Layli Aasmaner Aynaabout the Thugee cult of Varanasi in the 19th century that committed professional thefts and murders. Darinda (1977) was also about a Shivaite cult and black magic in which a Yogi (Sunil Dutt, in an unusual role) hypnotized seven young girls before Lord Shiva and made them jump off a cliff to their death. Like Bhavani Prashad, Yogi too was indifferent to his crimes.

conflict (1999), based on the Oscar-winning film Thesilenceofthelambs, was another example of a serial killer Lajja Shankar Pandey murdering children during a solar eclipse in the name of a sacrifice to Goddess Kali because he believed that this human sacrifice would make him immortal. Occultism was once again the cause of serial murders in The Stoneman Murders (2009), a film based on true events. The murderer bludgeoned eight street dwellers in the name of a tantric prescription. nar-ils (human sacrifice) which he believed would cure his impotence. The ridicule of occult beliefs can go to any limits. To treat his uncontrollable sexual urges, Dheeraj Pandey Murder 2 (2011) undergoes bizarre surgery. Actor Prashant Narayanan, who essayed the eunuch, cross-dresser and psychopath serial killer, said: This sex-crazed guy is a vigilante of sorts who has a problem with prostitutes. So, on the advice of a cult goddess, he cuts off his penis so as not to be distracted from his mission of killing bad women! Dheeraj's sexual energy is now channeled into another medium, that of torturing and dismembering call girls.

Not all practitioners are bad. There were those good men who helped relieve the innocent girls possessed by the victims. In Magic Witchcraft (1977), a priest frees young Harsha from the clutches of the spirit of a dead man who had entered Harsha's body and makes her take bloody revenge on the three people who killed the man. Raat (1992), influenced by the 1973 film The Exorcist (just like Magic Witchcraft was), was another case where medical science failed, but Sharji and her magical ashes managed to exorcise the spirit of the dead woman who had taken control of young Manisha. In Gehraye, it is ultimately a Mantrik who digs up the voodoo doll causing the root inside the house and successfully orders the spirit to leave Uma's body. While exorcism has proven effective in chasing away evil spirits that enter unsuspecting humans, villains like Rajguru, Bhavani Prasad, Yogi, Lajja Shankar Pandey and Dheeraj Pandey are more difficult to quench because not only do they practice pure evil, but they also propagate and teach. , influence. And therefore, spread. A bit like Damien in The omen. No demons or spirits had entered Damien's body. He was the Satan.

This brings us to the connection between these kinds of films and religion. Movies like the Dracula film series, Baby rosemary (1970), The Exorcist (1973), and Conspiracy (2013) had supernatural events with an evil spirit (The Exorcist) or a demon (Conspiracy) or the Antichrist (The omen) as the main villain. The 666 in The omen meant the evil trinity Devil, Antichrist and false prophet. Hence the presence of religion in the scenario. In Bollywood, the Ramsay brothers have also virtually monopolized the supernatural space, with crucifixes, Lord Shivas trident, punctuated by the Om symbol and, occasionally, an image of Jesus on display in their films. Their plots included Christian rituals and Hindu mythology. To this extent they were secular.

Balaji Vittal is a National Award and MAMI Award-winning Bollywood book author, columnist, TEDx speaker and Bollywood commentator. He tweets @vittalbalaji. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of News18.