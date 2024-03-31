Entertainment
James McDaniel – IMDb
McDaniel played Lieutenant Arthur Fancy in legendary TV series
NYPD Blue (1993). McDaniel recently
filming finished
The Battle of Bunker Hill (2008), with director
Kevin Willmott (CSA: Confederate States
of America). McDaniel plays alongside
Saeed Jaffrey (Gandhi), and is also
executive producer. Other recent films include
War Eagle, Arkansas (2007),
Living Hell (2008) and
The Cortés (2006).
McDaniel received an Emmy and a Peabody Award for his performance in
America's Edge (2004)
and an Emmy nomination for public television
Storytime (1992). An accomplished
stage actor, he won the prestigious Obie Award and was nominated for a
Drama Desk Award for his portrayal of Wendall on the New York stage
production of Before He Comes Home. He also received the Clarence
Derwent Award for the Tony Award-winning Broadway play, Six Degrees of
Separation.
His additional feature films include
That of John Sayles
Sunny State (2002),
Spike Lee's
Malcolm X (1992),
Strictly Commercial (1991),
The Cortés (2006),
That of Woody Allen
Alice (1990),
Gibraltar rocket (1988),
Truth or Consequences, NM (1997)
with Kiefer Sutherland, Crack in the
Mirror and Banza (1983). On the television,
McDaniel appeared on
Hill Street Blues (1981),
Law and Order (1990),
Taken (2002), “Las Vegas”
(2003)_, “LA Law” (1986)_;
TV films like Love Kills with
Kristin Davis and
The Road to Galveston (1996)
opposite Cicely Tyson; and mini-series
including Common Ground,
The Old Man and the Sea (1990),
and Internal Affairs (1988)
(TV)_.
He co-hosted the ABC special More Secrets Revealed (1995).
Born and raised in Washington, D.C., McDaniel attended college
from Pennsylvania, majoring in veterinary medicine. McDaniel lives in New
York with his wife Hannelore. They have two sons.
