Hollywood actor Jeremy Piven drops F-bomb in hilarious NBL grand final interview before Tasmanian JackJumpers claim title





Some Hollywood actors tend to bristle when asked to recreate one of their most famous characters. And then there's Jeremy Piven. The 58-year-old is best known for his character Ari Gold from the TV series Surroundingsalongside a huge range of television and film roles. Watch an average of 9 NBA regular season games per week LIVE on ESPN, available through Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > Piven is in Australia on a stand-up comedy tour and was on the ground at John Cain Arena for Game 5 of the NBL Grand Final between Melbourne United and the Tasmanian JackJumpers. He took part in a live interview with ESPN broadcasters in the second quarter, which you can watch in the player above, when he was first asked about his time in Melbourne. I love it and the level of competition here is high,” he said. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Jeremy Piven is a well-known television and film actor. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) Source: AFP And it's fun to watch because everyone is so intense, they're diving for balls and I love it. In SurroundingsAri Gold is a powerful and intense Hollywood agent known for his temper, smooth talking, and brutal takedowns. Gold quickly became one of the most beloved characters on the series, which ran for eight seasons between 2004 and 2011 and even had a spinoff movie in 2015. In the interview, Piven was asked how Gold would create an NBL team and rather than decline the invitation, he seamlessly changed his tone and stance and became the character that won him a Golden Globe and three Emmy Awards. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Hilarious interview with Jeremy Piven during the NBL Grand Final. Photo: Twitter Source: Twitter < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The JackJumpers won their first NBL championship. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images Just let them know we have a limited time on this planet and you can be viciously mediocre or you can fuck off afterwards, Piven responded as the commentary team broke down. Piven then returned to his usual persona and managed to get online for his stand-up tour. He also apologized for Gold's language. Yes (I'm) at the Palais Theater Tuesday night, there you go, here's your free ticket, you get a free meet and greet if you tell everyone ESPN, he said. We love ESPN. I'm sorry for swearing. And then on Thursday, I'm at the State Theater in Sydney. The JackJumpers won the game 83-81the expansion team upsetting the favored home team to win their first NBL championship 3-2.

