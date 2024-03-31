Randeep Hooda, Kunal Khemu: when actors become directors in Bollywood

Two films from different genres arrived in theaters on March 22, both directed by personalities known for their work as actors.Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, who isbased on the life and times of politician, activist and author Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was directed by Randeep Hooda.Madgaon Express, a light comedy, was directed by Kunal Khemu. Hooda's political drama, culminating in the actor-director's brilliant performance as the protagonist, takes us deep into the life of an important figure in modern Indian history. Madgaon Expresson the other hand, attempts to entertain the viewer and generally succeeds in doing so.

The liberation ofSwatantrya Veer SavarkarAndMadgaon ExpressMarch 22 marks the first time that two debut films of Bollywood actors are being screened on the same day. However, the list of actors who have directed films in the past is long. A few made this unique film. Some have had much more success as directors. What everyone has in common is the fact that they tried.

One of the most important actor-directors of commercial Hindi cinema, Raj Kapoor, has directed several popular films, including Barsaat,Awaara,Shree 420,Sangam,Police officerAndRam Teri Ganga Maili. The climax of Dev Anands' debut filmPrem Pujariis the superb music of SD Burmans.Hare Rama Hare Krishnafacilitated Zeenat Aman's rise to stardom. However, Dev Anand also delivered a series of forgettable failures. If he hadn't made these films, his filmography would have been much more impressive.

The particularly versatile Kishore Kumar has directed 12 films, but is remembered for his distinctive voice. About a decade younger than Kumar, prolific actor Asrani has directed a few films, among them the box office disasterChala Murari Hero Banne. The fondest memory of Asrani's work for modern-day movie buffs, however, is his role as an eccentric jailer in Ramesh Sippy's.Sholay.

A director receives a lot of applause after the success of a film, and just as much criticism before and after a failure in most cases. Additionally, the task of directing a film poses a different set of challenges that not every actor is willing to accept. It's no surprise, then, that the number of actors who have briefly held the position of director during their long careers as professionals in the film industry.

Expectations soared when the brilliant Naseeruddin Shah sat on the director's chair to directWhat happened next ?, a well-received film. Unfortunately, Naseer never made another film. Aamir KhansAbove the earthreceived the kind of appreciation it deserves. However, the film is his only directorial venture. Directed by Hema MaliniDil Aashna Hai, one of Shah Rukh Khan's first films. She returned to the director's chair almost two decades later withTell me oh Kkhuda. Neither performed at the box office. Directed by Sunny DeolDillagifollowed byGhayal once againAndPal Pal Dil Ke Paas.It is due to his work as a mainstream star that Deol is popular, and his latest film, Anil SharmasDeck 2helped him regain his appeal.

A few actors did not make an impact through their performances in front of the camera, but they became successful directors. The most notable story is that of Subhash Ghai, whose acting roles include his appearance as the hero's friend in Shakti Samantas.Aradhana. Ghai made his debut as a writer-director withKalicharan. His commercial successes includeVishwanath,Debt,hero,Vidhaata,Karma,Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, PardesAndTaal. During his best days in the 80s and 90s, he was one of the most successful and popular directors in Bollywood.

After his big screen debut with Ketan MehtasHoli, Ashutosh Gowariker couldn't do much as an actor. Gowariker first achieved significant success after directingRiverhis Oscar-nominated film.Swades, a surprising commercial failure, followed. AfterJodhaa AkbarAfter its success, it experienced a series of setbacks at the box office. Abhishek Kapoor, who also started out as an actor, moved into direction. The highlights of his career areRock On!!,Kai Po Che!AndKedarnath. Of course, Gowariker and the younger Kapoor will be doing more films in the future. Can they emulate the best in themselves? The answer is obvious. What was done once can be improved further later.

Rakesh Roshan has appeared in over 80 films as an actor. But the fact is that he was much more successful as a director of commercial films, several of them starring his superstar son Hrithik Roshan in the male lead role. Among his successes are films likeKhoon Bhari Maang,Kishen Kanhaiya,Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,KoiMil Gayaand its equally popular sequels Krishna series. Roshan, who is reportedly working on his long-delayed projectKrishna 4is a rare actor-director with a career spanning five decades in the industry.

If there is one modern-day superstar who wants to do more films in the future, it is Ajay Devgn. Some believe he is an underrated director, while others point out that none of his directed projects have become significant commercial successes. He ledU Me Aur Hum, Shivaay,BholaAndTrack 34so far. And he is perfectly capable of providing pleasant surprises if he chooses better scenarios in the future.

As long as films are made, a few actors from each generation will continue to make films. Some will also play important roles in their self-directed films. Others will make one-off films. It's rare that a successful actor also becomes a successful director. What will motivate them all is the hope of making popular and successful films, regardless of their performances as actors.

The writer, a journalist for three decades, writes about literature and pop culture. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of News18.