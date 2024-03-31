Fan Girl Cafe Hosts Coffee with West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson





Fan Girl Cafe, located at 8157 Santa Monica Blvd Suite A, hosted a Coffee with Mayor John Erickson event on Saturday, March 30, 2023. The event provided an opportunity to not only meet the Mayor's WeHo, but also to collaborate with West Hollywood Sheriff's deputies, code enforcement members, City Council members and commissioners, city staff and other community members. West Hollywood Mayor Captain Bill Moulder, West Hollywood Community Safety Director Danny Rivas, West Hollywood City Manager David Wilson, and Burbank City Council Member and Former Mayor Konstantine Anthony joins Mayor Erickson. “Thank you to everyone who came out for coffee with the Mayor at Fan Girl Cafe today, even in the rain,” Mayor Erickson wrote on his social media platforms. “It was so great to be in community with all of you!” ☕️💕” Fan Girl Cafe opened in November 2023. It is women, gay and Latina owned. Founders Betsy Martinez and her wife Cynthia Temblador created a space that has become a go-to neighborhood destination for community members with a passion for music, coffee, and delicious meals while being surrounded by like-minded people. Photos courtesy of Catherine Eng (click to enlarge). Fan Girl Cafe is described as a vibrant and inclusive community cafe dedicated to celebrating and supporting women, non-binary and LGBTQ artists in the music industry. Cafe features include: Live Performances/Open Mic Nights: Fan Girl Cafe will regularly host live performances featuring talented women, non-binary and LGBTQ musicians, giving them a platform to showcase their skills.

Book Club: A monthly book club focusing on musical biographies and novels by female authors.

Artist Collaborations: Partnering with local artists for café decor, gifts and exclusive merchandise. Community Bulletin Board: We will share upcoming events and happenings in town on our community bulletin board. In 2022, Fan Girl Cafe held pop-ups throughout West Hollywood to promote its mission to open a physical space in 2023. To learn more, visit their website athttps://fangirlcafe.com/ Follow them on Instagram at@fangirlcafe_

