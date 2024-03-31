The Deep actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87

[Written byPatrick Bean]
Louis Gossett Jr., who became the first black actor to win both an Academy Award and an Emmy Award, has died at the age of 87.
New York-born Gossett won an Emmy in 1978 for his role in the groundbreaking television miniseries Roots, based on the slavery novel of the same name by the late author Alex Haley. He won the Academy Award for Supporting Actor in 1982 for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman.
Bermudians may also remember Gossett for his role in The Deep, which was largely filmed on the island in 1977, with most of the action taking place on a purpose-built site next to Lefroy House at Dockyard.
During the film made in Bermuda, Gossett again had a supporting role, acting as the character Henri Cloche, who uttered the famous line in response to another troublesome film character: If his tongue moves again , cut it!
According to reports, Gossett's first cousin, Neal L. Gossett, revealed that the actor died in Santa Monica, California. A statement from the family said Gossett died Friday morning. No cause of death has been revealed.
Learn more about
Category: All, Entertainment, Movies/Films, News