Bollywood stars are a good bet for elections – Yes Punjab

Mumbai, March 31, 2024

It's election time, and during this time, political parties are developing an increased interest in movie stars. For their part, the stars return the favor. The choice is not automatic and certain factors qualify them as probable.

Cinema and politics are polar opposites and politicians used film stars to introduce them at political rallies to attract crowds. Although mainstream parties have not yet become comfortable with this process of using movie stars to campaign, it has mostly happened at the local level.

In Mumbai, some party candidates must have known an actor or someone who knew him. Politicians in other cities used cash, connections or favors.

In the past, in Uttar Pradesh, for example, a star was rewarded by exempting his films from entertainment tax. Taxes then were not standardized as they are today. The entertainment tax, being subject to the state, varied from state to state and swallowed up a large portion of a movie ticket.

In national politics, the involvement of stars or other film personalities began with their nomination to the Rajya Sabha. This meant recognizing a star's contributions in a specific field. The general public and the media generally approved of such nominations, because the nominated star commanded their respect.

The first such star to be nominated for the Rajya Sabha was the late Prithviraj Kapoor in 1952. His third generation is still active in the film industry, although none seems to show any inclination towards politics. The next to be so nominated was Nargis Dutt. Dara Singh also visited the Rajya Sabha. People welcomed these appointments.

Today, many film personalities adorn the Upper House. Nominations to the Rajya Sabha have always been an honor, but these nominated stars have been of virtually no use to the parties nominating them or to the film industry. They enjoyed the glory of being in the Rajya Sabha.

Most were not interested and rarely attended the sessions. The film industry was being held to ransom at the time by almost every government agency the film industry dealt with. Be it Central Excise, Censor Board or Income Tax. There were administrative formalities in all these ministries.

For example, a copy of a film had to pay excise taxes based on the length of the film and most films at the time were over 16,000 feet! When you exported a copy of your film overseas to the distributor there, a censorship certificate was not required because all the countries you exported your film to had their own censorship bodies.

The problem here was that the customs department only accepted the length certified in the censorship certificate!

And no star MP has raised his voice against this anomaly. They remained decorative pieces.

As elections began to get tougher and opposition parties became more prominent, politicians thought of a better way to use film celebrities: get them to contest the Lok Sabha elections instead of using them to attract crowds during election rallies.

So we got Sunil Dutt from Mumbai. Dutt was a wise choice and he won the elections in Mumbai North West and remained in office for 12 years. Afterwards, it was all about star power, because that's what worked. So we had Amitabh Bachchan from his ancestral town, Allahabad, and then Rajesh Khanna from New Delhi.

It became clear that these stars had no staying power, and as their popularity waned, they failed to repeat their success. Rajesh Khanna was the best example. Additionally, at this time, voters were increasingly aware of who to choose. A transition was taking place.

Meanwhile, in relation to national politics, South India was different. Movie stars didn't argue over party; they formed their own political parties. Here, movie stars, in people's eyes, are not just for God. Fan clubs have built temples for their stars! Tamil Nadu was the first country where film personalities entered politics.

When Mr Karunanidhi took over as president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the party treasurer was MG Ramachandran. Karunanidhi was a famous writer and MGR a superstar. MGR soon parted ways with Karunanidhi and formed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In Andhra Pradesh, it was NT Rama Rao, a Telugu superstar, who formed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and in Karnataka, Kannada superstar Rajkumar did not fight the elections, but his word had more of weight than that of the state government. He could cripple the state as he did when he decreed that Kannada should be the only official language of Karnataka.

Eventually, national and state politicians figured out that instead of using movie stars to attend political rallies to draw crowds, why not let them run for office, they reasoned.

Sunil Dutt bore the image of a nationalist and a family man. But the power of star power was evident when Amitabh Bachchan was named to contest from Allahabad (Prayagraj) against a very strong leader, HN Bahuguna. Bachchan won with a massive number of votes, reportedly over 1.85 lakh.

In this way, movie stars were considered safe bets in elections. Since then, a galaxy of stars have been active in politics: Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha, Jaya Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Govinda, Hema Malini, Kirron Kher, Urmila Matondkar, Gul Panag, Jaya Prada, Paresh Rawal, etc. . Some stayed behind, others quickly had enough when they realized that politics was not for them.

The strike rate is good because it's rare for a star to lose elections unless they run in the wrong place, at the wrong time and for the wrong party. Urmila Matondkar and Gul Panag are perfect examples.

In most cases, movie stars feel out of place in politics and eventually abandon their positions. They have never made themselves known as MPs or raised issues that affect the people or their industry (although Jaya Bachchan is an exception) – most have low turnout.

Amitabh Bachchan resigned without completing his term. Rajesh Khanna didn't want to compete anymore. Dharmendra's contribution to his constituency as well as his party was zero and the same was true for Vinod Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Sunny Deol and Govinda, who as a Congress candidate had defeated a major BJP leader, Ram Naik.

Govinda has now joined the Shiv Sena hoping to contest from Mumbai North West. If he now wishes to return to electoral politics, it is because many actors are trying to find an alternative to keep busy once their film career is over. After all, they are so used to being in the spotlight.

This brings us to some prominent names from the fraternity nominated to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Kangana Ranaut is expected to contest from her hometown Mandi in Himachal Pradesh; Arun Govil was also fielded from his hometown Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Both have good chances. Arun Govil is known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the television series 'Ramayana'. And Lord Rama cannot lose in Uttar Pradesh today.

As for Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Shrinate's derogatory social media post against her and her constituency, Mandi, has given her a huge advantage. (Agency)