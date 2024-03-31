Bollywood stars Salman, Aamir and others step into iconic characters in sitcom Friends ReimaginedByAI





New Delhi: What if our favorite American sitcom “Friends” took place in Bollywood? Well, thanks to creative genius, fans got a glimpse of this exciting crossover thanks to an AI-generated video. In this Bollywood version, superstars from the 90s have been cast in “Friends”. An Instagram user Karan Shetty – ShadyGraphicsAI shared a fun video featuring Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and others as Friends characters. From Akshay Kumar as geek Ross Geller to Urmila Matondkar as fashion-forward Rachel Green, the reimagined cast captured the essence of the beloved characters. Aamir Khan brought his charm to Chandler Bing, while Salman Khan's charisma lit up the screen as Joey Tribbiani. Manisha Koirala embodied the meticulousness of Monica Geller, and Juhi Chawla added her charm to the free spirit of Phoebe Buffay. Check out the AI ​​version of “Friends” here: As the AI-generated video spread across social media, fans couldn't help but applaud the perfect casting. Many have declared it the most accurate reinvention they have ever seen. One user wrote: “I'm pleasantly surprised! I'm glad you chose the 90s actors. I saw a few other edits with modern actors and it looked so cringey! All your choices turned out great,” while another wrote, “I’m going to show this to my kids and tell them it’s the original cast of Friends.” About “FRIENDS” “Friends,” created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, became a huge hit between 1994 and 2004, chronicling the lives of six friends in New York. Known for its hilarious and endearing characters, the series continues to resonate with audiences around the world, making this Bollywood-inspired reimagining a delightful trip down memory lane. ALSO READ: FRIENDS Stars David Schwimmer-Jennifer Aniston Feature in Ad, Fans Say 'The One Where Ross and Rachel Get Together'

