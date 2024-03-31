Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe Reportedly Married; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer released

We have come to the last Sunday of March 2024. Before we welcome a new month, let's take a look back at the top entertaining Bollywood news stories that created buzz throughout the last week. Firstly, according to reports, Taapsee Pannu and her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe got married in Udaipur. On the other hand, the most awaited trailer of 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been released. Apart from this, several reports made headlines.

Here are the 7 best Bollywood journalists of the week

1.Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe reportedly got married

Taapsee Pannu and her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe reportedly got married recently. According to News18, “The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities began on March 20. The couple was very sure of having “I didn't want any media attention during their big day. Both are known for being very private and reserved people, and they wouldn't have had it any other way.

According to News18, the wedding was an intimate affair with few Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Taapsee specifically wanted only her closest friends to be present at the ceremony. Taapsee Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati was among the guests at her wedding with Mathias. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh, also flew to Udaipur.”.

2. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Released

On March 26, the makers of the upcoming film Bad Miyan Chote Miyan released the much-awaited trailer of the film on various social media platforms.

The 3 minutes and 31 seconds trailer offers a glimpse of captivating moments in high-octane action sequences, filled with breathtaking stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's undying charisma and electrifying energy by Tiger Shroff. Added to the plot is the introduction of Prithviraj Sukumara in an anti-hero role. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, 2024.

3.Priyanka Chopra reveals inside photos from Holi 2024 celebrations with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared photos and a video of her celebrating Holi 2024 with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas and her family members. The first snap shows Priyanka, Malti and Nick dressed in crisp white, beaming with family happiness as they pose for a charming family portrait. In the next picture, Priyanka, along with her loved ones, shares a happy moment with her close friend Tammana Dutt and her family.

4. Ila Arun reacts to Choli Ke Peeche in Crew

Singer and actress Ila Arun has reacted to the recreated version of her iconic song Choli Ke Peeche in Crew. In an interview with India Today, she said, “They called me five minutes before the song was launched and asked for my blessings. What else could I do but give them my blessing? I was stunned but I couldn't ask them why. did you do that?” She also added, “Why can't they just make up their own number? Young directors should create energetic and powerful songs that will appeal to the younger generation.”

5.Parineeti Chopra reacts to pregnancy rumors

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra chose to wear a kaftan dress. Later, after the event, the Kill Dill star decided to change her outfit and wore an oversized white shirt paired with black pants. It was her fashion choices at the event that only fueled the pregnancy rumors that were already circulating. Parineeti finally took to her Instagram stories to react to the pregnancy rumors. She wrote a text on her story that said Kaftan dres=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy with a laughing out loud emoji. Well, we can only conclude that she is laughing at the ongoing pregnancy rumors and dismissing the information.

6. Actor Govinda joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

In a video shared by ANI on X, veteran actor Govinda can be seen joining Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said Govinda told him that he wants to do something for the film industry. “He will be the link between the government and the film industry,” Shinde added.

7.Salman Khan gives a major update on Dabangg 4

At the screening of Patna Shukla, Salman Khan gave an update on his role in Dabangg 4. The actor said, “Bhot Jald, Jaise he two bhai ek script pe lock ho jaenge, inko (Arbaaz Khan) kuch aur bani hai, humein kuch aur, jaise il ek script pe hojaenge uske baad Dabangg release ho jaegi(Very soon. Once the two brothers – referring to himself and Arbaaz Khan – agreed on a script, Arbaaz wants to do something else, and I want something else. As soon as we lock a script, Dabangg will be released.”

