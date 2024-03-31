Shehnaaz Gill makes her singing debut in Bollywood, credits Arbaaz Khan | WATCH | Bollywood News





Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has finally ventured into the Bollywood music scene with her first song from the recently released film Patna Shukla. Look at! Shehnaaz Gill makes her singing debut in Bollywood, credits Arbaaz Khan | WATCH (Credits: Instagram/@shehnaazgill) New Delhi: Popular TV personality and actress Shehnaaz Gill ventured into singing with her latest song, What is your heart's intention? The song is part of Patna Shukla, Arbaaz Khans recently released the production. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29 and stars Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij in the lead roles. Shehnaaz Gills, first Bollywood song On Instagram, Shehnaaz expressed her excitement and gratitude for this new step in her career. She shared a clip of the song's video and wrote MY FIRST EVER as a playback singer for a film. #DilKyaIradaTera. Thank you @arbaazkhanofficial for giving me this opportunity. She also urged her followers to listen to the song, which has received positive feedback and is quickly gaining popularity. Look at! The song features the soulful vocals of Shehnaaz and is composed by the talented duo Samuel and Akanksha, with lyrics penned by Manoj Kumar Nath. Fans have praised his melodious rendition and are looking forward to more musical projects from the versatile star. Upcoming Projects of Shehnaaz Gills Apart from her singing debut, Shehnaaz is also gearing up for her next venture on the big screen, Sab first class, alongside actor Varun Sharma. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film promises to be wholesome family entertainment. Shehnaaz Gills Movies Earlier this year, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut with the film Someone's brother, someone's son, where she shared the screen with superstars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Her journey to stardom began with her appearance in Big boss 13, where she captivated audiences with her charm and wit. Before her stint in Bollywood, Shehnaaz established herself as a prominent figure in the Punjabi entertainment industry. His credits include leading roles in films like Kala Shah Kala And Yesas well as collaborations with renowned artists like rapper Badshah.

