Denise Richards reveals how her daughters were behind the brunette transformation | Entertainment





Denise Richards says her brunette transformation happened on a whim after a conversation with her daughters. The blonde former actress, 53, who has daughters Lola, 18, and Sami, 20, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 68, as well as adopted daughter Eloise, 12, says her daughters more The elderly also encouraged her to go. darker again after seeing snaps of her in her younger acting years, which saw her starring in films including Wild Things, with dark brown locks. She told People: I got darker because it was actually my older daughters who encouraged me to do it because they saw pictures of me when I first started acting and (when I was) a little younger, and they say to me, Mom, we think you should go darker again. (I did it) on a whim. Denise left Platoon star Charlie, whom she divorced in 2006 after four years of marriage, marrying actor Aaron Phypers, 51, who also adopted her daughter Eloise. Denise also spoke to People about her family's Easter weekend traditions, saying: We love cooking and we have family together. For Easter, it's always the egg hunt. My older daughters are a little older but it's fun for them to see their little sister still enjoying the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt. Despite their rocky breakup, Denise insisted Charlie was still welcome to join them. She added: The more, the merrier at home. We cook a lot of food, and friends and family come, so it's always fun. Charlie recently said he and Denise are on good terms nearly 18 years after their divorce, which occurred when Denise filed for a separation amid her alcohol and drug addiction. He told People: We were absolutely friendly. We've been through so much together that I don't think any of us have the energy to sow discord anymore. Charlie added that he and Denise put their daughters first, adding: The only thing that matters is the kids. We knew we had to put our stupid things aside and focus on the kids, because they had nothing to do with our stupid things.

