I'm taking this break – Republic World





Shaan: He has contributed to films like Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Om Shanti Om. However, over the years he has been overshadowed by younger voices. | Picture: Instagram

Shaan has had an illustrious career as a singer in several popular Bollywood films. The singer, who burst onto the indie pop scene in the late 1990s with albums Love-ology And Lonely heart, sIt seems that the last decade has not been kind to his career in Hindi films. The artist believes this break will help him develop his skills. Shaan says he's been underutilized in Bollywood recently In an interview with PTI, Shan also said that he felt “underutilized” in Bollywood. Unfortunately, over the last 10-15 years, I have been very underutilized and not featured in these big Bollywood songs like before. But at the same time, it could be useful. He added that “When you're constantly on a roll, you don't have time to introspect, no time to work on your skills. You tend to go with the flow. At some point you realize that you are becoming mechanical and redundant. So I take this break, this little getaway as a good thing, to work on my skills. An archive photo of Shaan | Image: IMDb Singing, regardless of the platform, brings him happiness, Shaan said. For a singer, the greatest pleasure is being behind the microphone and creating music. Nothing excites me more than that. I have the opportunity to do this in spades. So, I'm happy with it. That childish passion and excitement, that fire in the belly is now more than ever. Shaan says Arijit Singh is the latest music superstar to come out of cinema In the same interview, Shaan admitted that the current music scene is dominated by rappers and musicians like Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar and Badshah. Arijit Singh is the “last great exponent” from cinema, he said. All the big names in music today are either rappers or they have their own style of music. Arijit Singh was probably the last great exponent to come from film music, he added. An archive photo of Shaan | Image: IMDb But many of them first became popular through their non-cinematic music, like Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Badshah and King. But today, film music hardly offers you the big star singing,” Shaan told PTI in an interview. The 51-year-old singer, known for his film songs Musu Musu is not Deu, Where is this girl?, Chand's recommendationAnd Jab se tere nainasaid it was difficult to get his fans to listen to his non-cinematic music. (With inputs from PTI)

