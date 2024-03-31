Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Loves Wearing Spanx! | Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow loves wearing Spanx.
The Goop founder, 51, said she was a fan of the figure shaping brand while answering a question from Instagram followers during an Ask me Anything session on her Instagram Story, and posted a image of her wearing a tight red outfit that she requested from her fans. if it looked like a good workout outfit.
When asked what workout clothes she wears, she said: Oddly enough, I really like Spanx.
Gwyneth has previously spoken out about her love for Spanx in 2023, posing in several activewear options from the brand, including an Air Essentials Half-Zip sweatshirt, which Oprah Winfrey also loves, as well as matching Booty Boost leggings.
Gwyneth recently opened up about cutting down her alcohol intake to one a week and said she's living a quiet life.
In December, she planned to spend her New Year's Eve changing into her pajamas at 8 p.m.
And she recently said she lives such a clean life that she barely has any vices left to give up, adding that she's only going to indulge in an eggnog with cognac to ring in 2024 and keep warm to watch her TV producer husband Brad Falchuks' new show. .
She told her fans in a Goop newsletter at the time: I look forward to our New Year's Eve traditions at home: I always make this brisket from Leah Koenigs' Jewish cookbook. (I like to double the amount of tomato and honey in the recipe.) It's the best.
And before dinner we have eggnog shaken with brandy and ice.
I'm currently looking for shows to watch, so let me know what you like. The one I'm really excited about is Brad's new show, The Brothers Sun, with Michelle Yeoh, who plays a (strong) mother. (It comes out on Netflix on January 4 and it's so good.)
Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 47, with whom she has daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.
The Oscar-winning Sliding Doors actor married Brad Falchuk, 53, in 2018.
Gwyneth said she now consumed at most one alcoholic drink a week, whiskey or a small glass of red wine, which she said was boring.
She previously admitted she liked drinking wine and admitted in 2015 to taking ecstasy, and spoke about how much she enjoyed cannabis.
