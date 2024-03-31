Entertainment
Prithviraj on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Have taken a step back in terms of screen time | Bollywood News
As an actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran says he doesn't mind taking a back seat for a film and letting other stars shine, like in his upcoming big-ticket Hindi film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he plays the antagonist.
The Malayalam star, who has starred in Hindi titles such as Aiyyaa, Aurangzeb and Naam Shabana, appears alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
“I believe that instead of putting yourself first, place the film and make sure the casting is done in a way that justifies the story… If you look at my Malayalam filmography, there are several films where I I have taken a back seat in terms of screen time,” Sukumaran told PTI.
The 41-year-old actor gave the example of his 2021 film Kuruthi, in which he plays the antagonist, even though the film's director Manu Warrier offered him the lead role.
“Kuruthi was first offered to me to play the lead role, which was played by Roshan Mathew. It took a lot of persuasion for me to convince director Manu Warrier that I should play the villain and someone else should be the hero,” said the actor, known for starring in Salaar, Lucifer, Kaaviya Thalaivan and Ravananan in the south.
Read also | Prithviraj Sukumarans Aadujeevitham and the pressure on Malayalam cinema to create a pan-Indian hit
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.
Although the film features Kumar and Shroff in lead roles, it is incomplete without the presence of his character Kabir, Sukumaran added.
In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, there is Akshay sir, he is one of the biggest stars of the country, and there is Tiger, a very popular young Hindi star. I can assure you that without Kabir, the film is incomplete. Sukumaran praised Kumar for leading a disciplined lifestyle where he is able to strike a balance between his professional and personal life.
They are professional, focused and good at doing things. Working with Akshay sir was an eye-opening experience. The way he approaches work, like he's ready at 7 a.m. and you'll never see him tired on set. He is always full of energy and leads a rigid, disciplined life, he said.
Don't miss | Aadujeevitham movie review: Prithviraj delivers one of his finest performances in Blessy's superb survival drama
There's an incredibly funny side to him. When we were filming in Glasgow, Scotland, he would take us out to dinner. I got to see the wonderful relationship he shares with his son (Aarav), he is a great father, he recalls.
Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It also stars Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.
Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/prithviraj-on-bade-miyan-chote-miyan-have-taken-backseat-in-terms-of-screen-time-9242701/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prithviraj on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Have taken a step back in terms of screen time | Bollywood News
- Girlfriend of late football star Spencer Webb celebrates son Spider's first birthday
- Myleene Klass epitomizes spring chic in a flowy floral dress and 5K quilted Chanel handbag as she heads to work at Smooth Radio
- This week in technology: Scientists reveal new secrets about the Milky Way black hole
- Iran International journalist stabbed in London after 'serious' death threats – JURIST
- 51 people sentenced to five years for May 9 riots
- Prabowo meets Xi Jinping in China, what's happening?
- Thousands protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the arrest of his main political rival | World News
- Erdogan votes and polling stations in Turkey's municipal elections close
- Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Loves Wearing Spanx! | Entertainment
- Google broke this great camera feature with the Pixel 8 Pro and will probably never fix it
- Column: Trump and California reportedly clash over electric vehicles and offshore drilling