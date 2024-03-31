Prithviraj on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Have taken a step back in terms of screen time | Bollywood News

As an actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran says he doesn't mind taking a back seat for a film and letting other stars shine, like in his upcoming big-ticket Hindi film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he plays the antagonist.

The Malayalam star, who has starred in Hindi titles such as Aiyyaa, Aurangzeb and Naam Shabana, appears alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

“I believe that instead of putting yourself first, place the film and make sure the casting is done in a way that justifies the story… If you look at my Malayalam filmography, there are several films where I I have taken a back seat in terms of screen time,” Sukumaran told PTI.

The 41-year-old actor gave the example of his 2021 film Kuruthi, in which he plays the antagonist, even though the film's director Manu Warrier offered him the lead role.

“Kuruthi was first offered to me to play the lead role, which was played by Roshan Mathew. It took a lot of persuasion for me to convince director Manu Warrier that I should play the villain and someone else should be the hero,” said the actor, known for starring in Salaar, Lucifer, Kaaviya Thalaivan and Ravananan in the south.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Although the film features Kumar and Shroff in lead roles, it is incomplete without the presence of his character Kabir, Sukumaran added.

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, there is Akshay sir, he is one of the biggest stars of the country, and there is Tiger, a very popular young Hindi star. I can assure you that without Kabir, the film is incomplete. Sukumaran praised Kumar for leading a disciplined lifestyle where he is able to strike a balance between his professional and personal life.

They are professional, focused and good at doing things. Working with Akshay sir was an eye-opening experience. The way he approaches work, like he's ready at 7 a.m. and you'll never see him tired on set. He is always full of energy and leads a rigid, disciplined life, he said.

There's an incredibly funny side to him. When we were filming in Glasgow, Scotland, he would take us out to dinner. I got to see the wonderful relationship he shares with his son (Aarav), he is a great father, he recalls.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It also stars Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.