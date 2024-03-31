Tennessee native Franklin prepares for Hollywood week on 'American Idol'





FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s no surprise that Music City is well-represented on the “American Idol” stage, and that talent extends to Williamson County. Franklin native Quintavious Johnson will continue his journey on “American Idol” tonight for the start of Hollywood Week. In addition to a Golden Ticket, the 21-year-old received a standing ovation from the three judges after his audition. Get to know the American Idol judges

Johnson's audition song was Alabaster Box by CeCe Winans, paying homage to where it all began in her singing journey. “I started singing in church, but I was trying other things,” Johnson told News 2. “While I was on the football field, I realized I wasn't not supposed to be in the NFL. I was like, “I think singing is what I should do.” It's not surprising when you learn that Johnson began singing at the age of two at Limestone Missionary Baptist Church. Johnson was quick to mention how his faith has impacted his career, as he still serves as a worship leader at Remnant Church today. How an American Idol Contestant Is Carrying On a Country's Legacy

“You know, I think a lot of times people think negatively, you know, because you're a Christian, you know, a person of faith,” Johnson said. “But for me it’s been improved, and that’s been a good thing for me.” I think that pushed me and that's why I think people were attracted to my voice. From praying in church to now singing on American Idol, Johnson said he's proud of where he comes from and uses it as inspiration for where he's going next . I want to expand this initiative nationally,” Johnson said. “I want to impact lives, I want lives to be changed. That's the goal for me. Lives need to be changed and inspire others that they can do it too. Like we could do that, coming from Franklin and ending up in Hollywood. No matter what happens on the “American Idol” stage, Johnson said he's already learned a lot about himself. Read today's top stories at wkrn.com “One of the biggest teaching moments for me is knowing that being you works,” Johnson said. “Don’t try to be someone else, be yourself and do what God put you on this earth to do. God at your side makes the difference. Hollywood week on “American Idol” continues Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. on News 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/franklin-native-prepares-for-hollywood-week-on-american-idol/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos