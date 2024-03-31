Will BLACKPINK's Jennie make her solo comeback with an album in June? Here's what his agency said

After multiple reports that BLACKPINK member Jennie would be making a solo comeback with an album in June, her new agency OA (ODD ATELIER) responded. According to Soompi, an OA representative spoke to the news on Sunday. (Also Read | BLACKPINK Jennie to Join Ji Chang Wook and Park Bo Gum for New Show My Name is Gabriel: Report)

What OA said about Jennie's return

The person replied: Nothing has been confirmed. Earlier, News1 reported that Jennie had started preparations to release a solo album in June. This would be her first comeback since leaving YG Entertainment and creating her own label OA (ODD ATELIER) in 2023.

Jennie has two agencies, what does that mean

Jennie is no longer signed up to YG Entertainment, but she and the other three BLACKPINK members Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo have renewed their contracts for group activities. This means that Jennies' group activities with BLACKPINK will still be handled by YG Entertainment, but her solo activities will be handled by OA.

When Jennie talked about OA

Earlier this year, Jennie appeared on KBS 2TV's talk show The Seasons, hosted by Lee Hyori, where she spoke about her own label ODD ATELIER. She said, according to Allkpop, “I will continue to do group activities (with YG Entertainment) but I wanted to do solo activities more freely, so I carefully created (my own agency). There was a team of people who had been with me for a long time (on my label), I wanted to freely do activities and promotions.

When Jennie announced her new agency

Jennie announced her new agency in December last year. She said: Hi, it's Jennie. this year has been filled with many accomplishments and I am so grateful for all the love I have received. I'm also excited about what lies ahead, as I begin my solo journey in 2024 with a company I started called oa. Please show lots of love for my new beginning with oa and of course, BLACKPINK.

About Jennie

Jennie made her solo debut in 2018 with the hit SOLO. She recently released the special single You & Me in October last year. Jennie is currently starring in the new tvN variety show Apartment 404.

