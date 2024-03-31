Aamir Khan My Favorite, Watched Laal Singh Chaddha 4 Times: Turkish Envoy Firat Sunel | Bollywood





Turkey's ambassador to India, Firat Sunel, is a fan of Bollywood films, particularly the Aamir Khan-starring film Laal Singh Chaddha, a film the diplomat says he has watched at least four times. Laal Singh Chaddha, which was an authorized remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, was “more successful” than the original 1994 film starring Tom Hanks, according to Sunel. (Also Read: Aamir Khan talks about Laal Singh Chaddha's failure: 'I made so many mistakes in this film') A still of Aamir Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha. What Sunel said The 2022 film received mixed to negative reviews amid calls for a boycott on social media, which appears to have impacted its box office business. “I am a fan of Bollywood films and my favorite actor is Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha, I have watched this film at least four times. It is an adaptation of Forrest Gump. But this film, for me, has more success than the original,” Sunel told PTI in an interview here. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. “When you watch Bollywood films, you also learn about the lifestyle and history of Indians. You learn so much about India and Indians, which is why Bollywood is becoming more and more successful,” he said. he added. More details The diplomat said Laal Singh Chaddha, who was also shot dead in Turkey, made him aware of the many similarities between Indian and Turkish cultures. To explain his point of view, Sunel spoke about the opening scene of the film where the titular hero, played by Khan, traveling in a train is seen offering golgappas to other passengers before taking them himself . “It's normal for you and me, because it's a tradition. In Turkey, we also offer food to people nearby before eating. But when someone in America watches this movie, they don't will not understand it. “They would think, 'He's not a smart boy, that's why he offered food to other people.' Maybe because I notice so many similarities between our societies, it's is that I feel so interested in the films here,” he added. Also a successful author, Sunel considers adaptations a “risky” activity because it brings its share of challenges for the creator who wants to ensure that nothing is lost in translation. “When you write a novel, thousands, even tens of thousands of people will read it. But if it is adapted into a series or a film, that number increases to millions, even tens of millions. To be able to reach more people, “It is important that your novel is adapted into a series or film. But there are losses or changes,” he explained. This is why the 58-year-old diplomat said he was not 100 percent satisfied with the Turkish TV series The Great Exile Caucasia, based on his novel In the Shadow of the Weeping Willows. “As a writer, if you are not ready to accept all the changes, I suggest you don't do it. When the filmmaker comes on board, your duty ends,” he added. Even then, Sunel said he wanted The Lighthouse Family, the recently published English translation of his Turkish novel Sarpincik Feneri, to be adapted into a film. “'The Lighthouse Family' could be an adaptation even in India. The book is also about Indian families. They would love it, it would make a moving film. Indian audiences, like Turkish audiences, love books or films when he realizes ” ” he added. The Lighthouse Family is a heartbreaking story set against the backdrop of World War II. This beautifully told historical fiction centers on a loving family living in a remote lighthouse in the far west of Turkiye and torn apart by the consequences of a war that wasn't even theirs. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modification to the text.

