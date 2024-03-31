Entertainment
The San Diego Writers Festival will welcome director Ed Zwick, whose new Hollywood memoir tells it all
On a recent Friday evening, Jim Belushi walked into a high-rise building in Chicago and shouted, “Am I late?” Have you ever talked about me?
Belushi was invited, as were about 40 other people at an event, to hear veteran director Ed Zwick talk about his new memoir, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood.
Then Belushi shouted, some people laughed, and Zwick continued by saying: I haven't talked about you yet, Jim, but I will.
Guests for the evening also included Stuart Oken and Jason Brett, the film production team behind many projects over the years. Their first meeting with Zwick was the film version of David Mamet's play, Sexual Perversity in Chicago, which became About Last Night and transformed the couple into what Zwick calls lifelong friends.
About Last Night was Zwick's first successful film. He directed, and the film starred Rob Lowe, Demi Moore and Jim Belushi who, Zwick writes, became my great ally, and his performance was brilliant.
Belushi's stories are among the best books, but this is a good and honest book. His first line is: I tell stories for a living. True to those words, the book's nearly 300 pages are filled with stories about the making of television shows such as Thirtysomething and My So-Called Life and nearly two dozen films, including Glory, Legends of the Fall, Shakespeare in Love, The Last Samurai, Blood Diamond and Jack Reacher: Never Come Back.
Zwick is headlining the fifth annual San Diego Writers Festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at two Coronado locations. More than 90 speakers are booked and there will be more than 40 events. Zwick's presentation will take place at 11 a.m. at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Other speakers include San Diego Poet Laureate Gill Sotu, New York Times bestselling author Matthew Quirk (The Night Agent), Dr. Judith Orloff (The Genius of Empathy), and Anita Moorjani (Dying to Be Me ).
Zwick's memoir is filled with enough boldface names for a dozen old-fashioned gossip columns: Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meg Ryan… and on and on.
The book was born when COVID hit, said Zwick, who lives with his family in Santa Monica. This ended plans for a reimagining of Thirtysomething called Thirtysomething (else) and during this downtime I began to look back at some of the work I had done. I'm not a retrospective person. I always look forward to it. But watching my films, I was amazed by the people I had been around, the relationships I had formed.
His book is a generally sunny journey, in sharp contrast to the recent memoir of another David Mamet, whose recent article Everywhere an Oink Oink lives up to its subtitle, A Bitter, Dyspeptic, Accurate Report Over Forty Years at Hollywood.
Zwick knows and respects Mamet and said he would love to share the stage with Mamet in a discussion about his memoir.
There is no doubt that Zwick shares some of Mamet's views on Hollywood and the film business. His take: These days, big movies with movie stars and all the bells and whistles tend to revolve around superheroes and comic books. It's not annoying. It's like that.
He is nonetheless working on a new film project and is pleased with the reception his book is receiving, like this one from the Wall Street Journal: The author warns early on that he's going to drop names, and he certainly does . …Not everyone is remembered with such fondness, but the author overall is humble about his success and charmingly self-deprecating. (A) heartfelt memoir in movies and more.
In the book, Zwick talked about how unstable Brad Pitt was at times on the set of Legends of the Fall; how a demanding Julia Roberts spectacularly walked out of the film Shakespeare in Love and cost the studio $6 million; how he sued the now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein; and how he enjoyed working with Denzel Washington in Glory and Tom Cruise in The Last Samurai.
The book is punctuated with chapters that offer advice and lessons, such as It's possible to make a bad movie from a good script and fall in love with the actors: but don't confuse it with reality. Transfer your fascination with them to the screen. And don't sleep with them even if they are bright and attractive.
One thing the book doesn't provide is his personal life. We learn that he is married, has two good children (both writers), and has managed to cope with a serious health problem. His high school years? Just a little bit. His childhood? Not a lot.
Here is the paragraph that begins chapter 15: My paternal grandfather was a tough Jew. I bear his name; my Hebrew name is Yitzhak. In 1920s Chicago, his five brothers (uncles, as they were called in my family), Dovie, Fat, Zus, Zell and Jules, were bookmakers for the Capone mafia. As a boy, I secretly relished my family's unsavory past.
Seems like this could make a good book, right? And a movie?
Successes, flops and other illusions: my forty years in Hollywood by Ed Zwick (Gallery Books, 2024; 304 pages)
San Diego Writers Festival Presents Ed Zwick
When: 11:00 a.m. Saturday
Or: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 Avenue D, Coronado
Admission: Free but registration required
Register: sandiegowritersfestival.org
Kogan writes for the Chicago Tribune.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/entertainment/books/story/2024-03-31/san-diego-writers-festival-to-host-film-director-ed-zwick-whose-new-hollywood-memoir-tells-all
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The San Diego Writers Festival will welcome director Ed Zwick, whose new Hollywood memoir tells it all
- How to watch the NCAA Tournament: #1 Boston College vs. #9 Quinnipiac
- Rihanna wardrobe Fashion Week Paris
- Expanding innovation capacity of China's textile industry will help create new opportunities in the global market
- Trump releases video with image of Biden tied up
- Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi slams Congress for handing over Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, says he can never trust it
- Aamir Khan My Favorite, Watched Laal Singh Chaddha 4 Times: Turkish Envoy Firat Sunel | Bollywood
- Re: New AppSheet data limits published or…
- Ganjar's legal team suggests Otto Hasibuan ask judge to present Jokowi at Constitutional Court session
- Will BLACKPINK's Jennie make her solo comeback with an album in June? Here's what his agency said
- The local tennis player does not leave her age aside
- Akin Faminu: Redefining men's fashion with elegance