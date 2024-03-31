The San Diego Writers Festival will welcome director Ed Zwick, whose new Hollywood memoir tells it all

On a recent Friday evening, Jim Belushi walked into a high-rise building in Chicago and shouted, “Am I late?” Have you ever talked about me?

Belushi was invited, as were about 40 other people at an event, to hear veteran director Ed Zwick talk about his new memoir, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood.

Then Belushi shouted, some people laughed, and Zwick continued by saying: I haven't talked about you yet, Jim, but I will.

Guests for the evening also included Stuart Oken and Jason Brett, the film production team behind many projects over the years. Their first meeting with Zwick was the film version of David Mamet's play, Sexual Perversity in Chicago, which became About Last Night and transformed the couple into what Zwick calls lifelong friends.

About Last Night was Zwick's first successful film. He directed, and the film starred Rob Lowe, Demi Moore and Jim Belushi who, Zwick writes, became my great ally, and his performance was brilliant.

Belushi's stories are among the best books, but this is a good and honest book. His first line is: I tell stories for a living. True to those words, the book's nearly 300 pages are filled with stories about the making of television shows such as Thirtysomething and My So-Called Life and nearly two dozen films, including Glory, Legends of the Fall, Shakespeare in Love, The Last Samurai, Blood Diamond and Jack Reacher: Never Come Back.

Zwick is headlining the fifth annual San Diego Writers Festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at two Coronado locations. More than 90 speakers are booked and there will be more than 40 events. Zwick's presentation will take place at 11 a.m. at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Other speakers include San Diego Poet Laureate Gill Sotu, New York Times bestselling author Matthew Quirk (The Night Agent), Dr. Judith Orloff (The Genius of Empathy), and Anita Moorjani (Dying to Be Me ).

Zwick's memoir is filled with enough boldface names for a dozen old-fashioned gossip columns: Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meg Ryan… and on and on.

The book was born when COVID hit, said Zwick, who lives with his family in Santa Monica. This ended plans for a reimagining of Thirtysomething called Thirtysomething (else) and during this downtime I began to look back at some of the work I had done. I'm not a retrospective person. I always look forward to it. But watching my films, I was amazed by the people I had been around, the relationships I had formed.

His book is a generally sunny journey, in sharp contrast to the recent memoir of another David Mamet, whose recent article Everywhere an Oink Oink lives up to its subtitle, A Bitter, Dyspeptic, Accurate Report Over Forty Years at Hollywood.

Zwick knows and respects Mamet and said he would love to share the stage with Mamet in a discussion about his memoir.

There is no doubt that Zwick shares some of Mamet's views on Hollywood and the film business. His take: These days, big movies with movie stars and all the bells and whistles tend to revolve around superheroes and comic books. It's not annoying. It's like that.

He is nonetheless working on a new film project and is pleased with the reception his book is receiving, like this one from the Wall Street Journal: The author warns early on that he's going to drop names, and he certainly does . …Not everyone is remembered with such fondness, but the author overall is humble about his success and charmingly self-deprecating. (A) heartfelt memoir in movies and more.

In the book, Zwick talked about how unstable Brad Pitt was at times on the set of Legends of the Fall; how a demanding Julia Roberts spectacularly walked out of the film Shakespeare in Love and cost the studio $6 million; how he sued the now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein; and how he enjoyed working with Denzel Washington in Glory and Tom Cruise in The Last Samurai.

The book is punctuated with chapters that offer advice and lessons, such as It's possible to make a bad movie from a good script and fall in love with the actors: but don't confuse it with reality. Transfer your fascination with them to the screen. And don't sleep with them even if they are bright and attractive.

One thing the book doesn't provide is his personal life. We learn that he is married, has two good children (both writers), and has managed to cope with a serious health problem. His high school years? Just a little bit. His childhood? Not a lot.

Here is the paragraph that begins chapter 15: My paternal grandfather was a tough Jew. I bear his name; my Hebrew name is Yitzhak. In 1920s Chicago, his five brothers (uncles, as they were called in my family), Dovie, Fat, Zus, Zell and Jules, were bookmakers for the Capone mafia. As a boy, I secretly relished my family's unsavory past.

Seems like this could make a good book, right? And a movie?

The book cover of Ed Zwick's memoir, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood. (Courtesy photo)

Successes, flops and other illusions: my forty years in Hollywood by Ed Zwick (Gallery Books, 2024; 304 pages)

San Diego Writers Festival Presents Ed Zwick

When: 11:00 a.m. Saturday

Or: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 Avenue D, Coronado

Admission: Free but registration required

Register: sandiegowritersfestival.org

Kogan writes for the Chicago Tribune.