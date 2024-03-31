How Wachowskis Changed Action, Visual Effects, and Sound

No one, including Warner Bros., was prepared for the success of “The Matrix” when it hit theaters on March 31, 1999. Only the second film from the Wachowski siblings (their first being the low-budget independent film “Related“), it would become the fourth highest-grossing film of the year and a cultural phenomenon that would become part of our lexicon (“take the red pill”, “tune into the Matrix”).

The film's success would also mark a number of changes in the industry. The diverse casting approach the Wachowskis and their casting directors Mali Finn and Shauna Wolifson took to building their ensemble helped redefine who an American action star could be, as Hollywood desperately sought to move away from its already obsolete dependence on muscular white men. , whose bulging muscles justified their physical prowess. The script inspired by the Wachowskis' philosophy helped usher in an era of narrative gravitas and complexity in how studios approached the world-building narrative of studio intellectual property. And twenty years after release, costume designer Kym Barrett's vision of what people would wear in 2199 has proven to have a lasting effect on the world. fashion of 2019.

The success of something different, in the face of the increasingly weakening performance of repeated formulas, will always serve as a marker of inevitable change in Hollywood. In this way, “The Matrix” is no different from how people will write about the success of “Barbie” and the decline of the MCU in 2023. But “The Matrix” also marked a significant and dramatic shift in the how films were made in Hollywood. as the art of action choreography, post-production sound design, and visual effects would be changed forever.

“I’m going to learn Jiu-jitsu.”

“The matrix” Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

In the late '90s, the Wachowskis weren't the only ones who admired Hong Kong martial arts films. From the “wire fu” work in modern Wuxia films to director John Woo's “gun fu” to Jackie Chan's incredible practical stunt work (which owes much to the choreography of the musical and physical development of the characters American silent cinema). clowns), to the editing, pacing and thrilling camerawork of a masterpiece like “Peking Opera Blues”, popular Asian cinema of the 1980s and 1990s is where it was at for moviegoers . Wanting to incorporate many of these combat techniques and choreographies into their action film, the Wachowskis had incorporated into their script a perfect narrative device: the Matrix itself. Neo (Keanu Reeves) could be plugged into the Matrix, download a training simulation program into his brain, and bam, he knows Jiu-jitsu.

The lasting influence on “The Matrix,” however, lies not in the fact that the Wachowskis found narrative justification for introducing martial arts choreography into their film, but rather in the fact that they executed it so well . Art students, they brought in prominent collaborators, including Yuen Woo-ping, a master martial arts choreographer and director whose collaborations with Chan, Jet Li and director Tsui Hark, among others, were fundamental for the cinema. Art form. Together, they integrated wire-working techniques rooted in Asian cinema into their distinct universe, putting their own stamp on must-see action scenes.

“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski, who was Reeves’ stunt double in the first Matrix film, told IndieWire “We talk about it all the time, “Matrix” was our film school, we all studied at the feet of the Wachowskis.” Stahelski would rise through the ranks as top stunt coordinator, then director, while creating the influential 87Eleven action design workshop, which continues to carry on the traditions, training and discipleship that emerged from “The Matrix.” What's fascinating about the work of Stahelski, his former partner David Leitch (“Atomic Blonde,” “The Fall Guy”) and so many others in Hollywood who burst through the door opened by the Wachowskis is that is how they continue to mix martial arts styles, mixing different schools of combat training in their American films, but without the narrative justification of the matrix. In a sense, “The Matrix” changed audiences and opened up the palette of fight choreography: in a cinematic world of action films, where humans accomplished the physically impossible, Hollywood stopped worrying about incorporate some clunky exposition about why the characters knew Jiu-jitsu. In a sense, we were like Neo, always plugged into the matrix every time we entered the room.

A digital matrix

“The Matrix Resurrections” Warner Bros.

When sound designer Dane Davis took on “The Matrix” in the late 1990s, he decided to do something radical: It would be the first Hollywood production to work in a purely digital post-production environment. 25 years later, no Hollywood sound department works like Davis did on the first film. But unlike today, what was so brave was that Davis didn't have the hardware, software, and computing power that make digital sound post-production work so ubiquitous.

“For me, the challenge was finding programs that could produce an aesthetically beautiful texture and feel,” Davis said. “And always suggest this quantified digital universe that was reality as perceived by humans who had evolved and grown up in an analog world.”

Just as the integration of the Hong Kong action was justified by the concept of the matrix itself, so too was the justification for its sonic and innovative work. Neo and his team were literally entering a digital world of ones and zeroes, and a digitally produced soundscape made sense and justified relying on the natural artifacts inherited from early digital sound productions.

As with much of “The Matrix,” Davis' innovations in creating the film's reality-bending soundscape would soon become standard practice in Hollywood. But that hasn't stopped the Wachowskis and their longtime collaborators from constantly evolving and pushing the boundaries of cinema in the sequels, like Davis and his “Matrix Resurrections” colleagues overseeing sound editor Stephanie Flack. discussed on IndieWire's Filmmaker Toolkit podcast.

Landmark CGI and Bullet-time

“Bullet time” in “The Matrix”. ©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

CGI visual effects were already on the rise and improving dramatically before “The Matrix,” and the Wachowskis' incredible collaboration with visual effects supervisor John Gaeta, and the innovative ways they incorporated CGI into their action sequences and world-building gave CGI a huge boost. simply by demonstrating what was possible.

The actual innovations were both small and large. The work carried out by ESC the creation of virtual human characters, the Agents, was revolutionary at the time, particularly the face swaps and clothing designs of Smith and his fellow Agents. But it was the special Bullet Time camera that really had the biggest impact.

Again, justified narratively by the Matrix itself, bullet time created the feeling of traveling through space as time stood still, capturing the subjective perspective of how Neo, “the Chosen One” , could dodge bullets and do the previously impossible to stand up to the machines. and live to tell about it. From film schools to Hollywood blockbusters, bullet time has become so easily copied it has become a parody. Watch below to see how the revolutionary effect was first performed.