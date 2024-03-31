Video games, not comic books, are the new Hollywood blockbuster





Hollywood is increasingly adapting video games into films and television shows.

This trend contrasts with the decline of interest in comic book adaptations.

Video game studios are cautious, fearing that adaptations will compromise their intellectual properties. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download the app





People are tired of watching the Avengers. But Hollywood has a backup plan: video games. Seven major film releases in 2023 were based on video games, including “Grand Turismo” and “Five Nights at Freddy's,” according to The Wall Street Journal. At least 19 TV shows based on video games also debuted last year, according to Ampere analysis, a London-based market data company, and the trend isn't slowing down. “Bioshock” and “God of War” are now in the works on Amazon Prime and Netflix respectively. Ampere found that Hollywood shifted its focus last year from comic books in movies and TV shows to video game adaptations like “The Last of Us.” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” grossed $1.36 billion in 2023, the second largest margin behind “Barbie”. Both films surpass “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Marvel's latest installment in Phase Five of its Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, a media analytics company, told the Journal that movie studios are starting to realize that “the flowering may not be rosy” when it comes to are adaptations of comic books. Superhero films grossed about $1 billion domestically in 2023, a 42% drop from the previous year, according to Comscore. Meanwhile, movies based on video games grossed $712.2 million, more than double the 2022 total, according to the outlet. Despite this success, video game studios are cautious about film and television adaptations. Players constitute an engaged fan base. This represents an opportunity for Hollywood but also a challenge for video game studios, who are worried about the threat that adaptations pose to their brands. “If they don’t like something, they will tell you,” Hélène Juguet, general director of Ubisoft Film & Television, told the Journal. Netflix, for example, canceled “Resident Evil” after just one season in 2022. Fans of the popular video game series called it “the most boring and pointless trash” of the year with “nothing in common with its sources. News week reported at the time. The show's low audience ratings may have come from a “bombardment of racist criticism”, given that Lance Reddick, who is black, played a character who is normally white in video games, Forbes reported. During a November 2023 earnings conference call, Take Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnik said game studios “run the risk of compromising the underlying intellectual property” during adaptations, according to the Journal. “It’s a high bar,” Zelnik said on the call. Video game adaptations generally get a bad reputation as schlocky narratives, especially from younger gamers. Members of the Electronic Gaming Association at the University of Miami told the school publication that they think film adaptations do better with audiences when game creators have more say in the storytelling. Game and movie studios are integrating into places like Discord and Reddit communities where they can see first-hand what young gamers think of their products, the Journal reported. A common finding is that players enjoy “Easter eggs” or little nods to the source material. Adhan Razzaque, a 22-year-old software engineer from Austin, told the outlet that noticing Easter eggs in the 2022 Netflix series “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” for example, made him feel like the production team was considered a player during creation. the show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/video-game-adaptations-hollywood-blockbuster-marvel-avengers-super-mario-bros-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos