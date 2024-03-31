5 times Prince Harry and Meghan were humiliated by Hollywood | Royal | News

Five times Meghan and Harry were 'humiliated' by Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “set their sights” on Hollywood after stepping down as senior royals in 2020. Today, March 31, marks four years since the couple returned their HRH titles to the monarchy. At the time, royal aides said Harry and Meghan would retain use of Frogmore Cottage, visit the UK regularly and continue to attend various royal events – but not as part of their official duties. According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, Meghan and Harry have gone from “golden couple to punchline” in the space of four years – particularly in their quest for success in Hollywood and their recent hopes of rebranding. Here, Express.co.uk looks at five times Meghan and Harry were 'shamed by Hollywood'.

Jimmy Kimmel

After the publication of his explosive memoir, Spare, last year, Harry's comments about “toddlers” provided Americans with plenty to talk about. According to Ms Schofield, Harry wrote that he “applied Elizabeth Arden cream on his hangover and it reminded him of his mother, Princess Diana”. Show host Jimmy Kimmel then dedicated “several segments” of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” » to Harry's “scandalous” comments. He joked – while holding a fake children's book – about the story of “Prince Harold and His Frozen Yogurt Pitcher.” During the show, Jimmy then told the amused audience: “I don't know if you know, it's a variation of The Princess and the Pea, it's called 'The Prince and the Penis' before read part of the fake book aloud.

Prince Harry released Spare in January 2023

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live – a comedy staple in the US – wasn't afraid to take on Harry and Meghan – and this episode was no different. The show – created by Lauren Michaels – is made up of various high-profile celebrities and a group of comedians. During the opening monologue, comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin joked that “like Harry and Meghan, no one supports us but you'll tune in anyway.” In another episode, comedian Colin Joss spoke about Meghan's rumored return for a Suits spinoff. He joked that the series – in which Meghan appeared as Rachel Zane for seven series – will have to focus on “Meghan's character struggling to balance her legal career while caring for an immigrant in unemployment while a photo of Prince Harry scrolls across the screen.

Golden globes

During his appearance at this year's Golden Globes, comedian Joe Koy criticized the couple during his onstage speech. In an investigation into Harry and Meghan, the comedian said that “it turns out Harry and Meghan were still getting paid millions of dollars for doing nothing – and that's just through Netflix.” The camera at the event then zoomed in on the Netflix CEO – who himself also smiled. At the same event last year, comedian Trevor Noah also attacked the Sussexes. Mr. Noah said James Cordon is a 12-time Emmy Award winner and “The Late Late Show host is living proof that a man can move from London to Los Angeles and not tell anyone about his frozen penis.

Meghan and Harry have been the subject of a lot of research

Chris Roche

Comedian Chris Rock delivered a major blow to the couple during his selective Netflix special – calling them “victims”. According to Ms. Schofield, he insisted that “everyone is trying to be a victim, including those who know full well that they are not victims.” His comments subtly referenced Meghan's allegations during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. He said, according to Ms Schofield, that “sometimes all you need is a 'beep' from in-laws 'beep'”.

Meghan and Harry were mocked by South Park last year

South Park