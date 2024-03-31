East Hollywood operation houses more than 20 Angelenos





This East Hollywood encampment was removed and its residents accommodated following an Operation Inside Safe. | Photo courtesy of the City of Los Angeles

An Inside Safe operation in East Hollywood provided housing to more than 20 homeless Los Angeles residents, officials announced Saturday. The operation was part of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass's Inside Safe initiative and took place on Alexandria and Fountain avenues, near a daycare. Staff members from the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and USC Street Medicine provided housing and supportive services to those living in the encampment. Today's Operation Inside Safe continues this city's commitment to combating the homeless crisis and saving lives, Bass said in a statement. I want to thank Councilman Soto-Martinez for his continued efforts to stand together as we face this crisis head on. Soto-Martnez represents the East Hollywood area. This is our 6th successful Operation Inside Safe in our district, demonstrating once again that when we invest in housing and mental health and substance abuse treatment, we can get people off the streets and into in housing, the city councilor said in a statement. The mayor's office pointed out that last year, tent encampments were destroyed in all districts of the municipality and that thousands more homeless Angelenos obtained housing compared to 2022 thanks to cooperation between elected officials and LAHSA, which is a joint effort of the city and Los Angeles. Angeles County. Bass has prioritized efforts to improve services for people experiencing homelessness as they transition into housing, and she has also been vocal about making homelessness programs more cost-effective. Thursday, Bass Extended Executive Directive 3designating land owned by the city, Metro and the LA Community College District for additional housing built more quickly. The expansion also addresses RV camps “by increasing the city's capacity to tow, store and dismantle returned vehicles,” according to a statement from Bass' office. Officials said the construction of more than 14,000 affordable housing units is now being accelerated thanks to this streamlining. More than 46,000 people were unhoused in the city of Los Angeles last year, according to LAHSA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://heysocal.com/2024/03/30/mayor-bass-east-hollywood-op-houses-more-than-20-angelenos/

