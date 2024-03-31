Mississippi Legends: Actor Gary Grubbs

The Mississippi born and raised actor moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s, becoming a familiar face on television and film in the 1980s and 1990s. He is now back in the Magnolia State, enjoying life and his family.

Marilyn Tinnin recently wrote about former Miss Mississippi Glenda Meadows Grubbs for Magnolia Grandstand. Today, take a look at Glenda's husband, actor Gary Grubbs.

Actor Gary Grubbs was born in Amory but moved to Prentiss when he was just a few months old.

I grew up in Prentiss, he said.

Gary attended the University of Southern Mississippi where he majored in business. While he was at school in Southern Miss, a young student in a military uniform caught his eye.

I was in ROTC,” Glenda laughs. I was a member of a rifle drill team.

Gary thought she was a pretty girl and he got her phone number. I called her and harassed her.

Glenda was an absolutely cute girl and talented too. She majored in music at Southern Miss, with an emphasis on voice. I got a degree in education so I could teach.

She used her talent to win the title of Miss Mississippi in 1972. The couple married in 1973 and Gary approached Glenda with an idea.

I knew we would end up living in Mississippi, but we were young, so I asked her if she wanted to do something exciting before we settled down.

Gary was a bulldozer salesman in Hattiesburg. While driving around town, he saw a billboard near Hattiesburg High School that said HOTLINE in large letters with a phone number.

It was the early 1970s, and law enforcement was just getting serious about illegal drugs, Gary recalls. I saw the billboard and thought this might be a scenario.

After a visit to the Southern Miss library, Gary returned home with books on screenwriting.

It made me want to write and it was something I wanted to pursue. Glenda and I decided to move to Los Angeles, and I thought I would write and she might do theater.

In preparation for his move to Los Angeles, Gary took an acting class at USM's theater department. I wanted to know more.

Full of enthusiasm, the Grubbs moved to Los Angeles in 1977 and worked to find their place in the city.

We didn't know anyone in Los Angeles, Gary recalls, but I knew from my experience selling bulldozers that making connections and building relationships is important to success.

That connection for Gary was a casting director named Ramsey King.

It turned out that Ramsey King was from Mississippi, Gary said. We met and he then contacted me and said he thought I would be good for a role he was going to play. I went to my first open call as an actor and got the role.

Dead Man's Curve: Jan and Dean's Story was a made-for-TV biopic. Gary played one of the Sons of the Pioneers.

I stood between Mike Love of the Beach Boys and Dick Clark. I called all my friends at home and told them to be sure to watch the movie.

That's when Gary learned his first lesson in Hollywood: never tell anyone you're in a show before it airs. His scene was cut during the final edit.

But he got his SAG (Screen Actors Guild) card, which he needed to get other roles, Glenda says.

So it was worth it. Gary says his southern accent didn't hurt him. Shows about the South were popular at the time. I didn't know much about theater, but I got roles by being myself.

Gary was chosen to appear in the miniseries From here to eternity, which was one of the first television miniseries. More roles came and Gary quickly became a familiar face on television and in film. He never stopped writing, and over the years he sold several screenplays and scripts for television shows.

You have to understand, says Gary, that studios buy scripts, but about one in ten actually gets made.

Last year, an adaptation of a play Gary wrote: As the crow flies, broadcast in the television series Dolly Partons Heartstrings. The name was changed to If I had wings, said Gary. The play premiered in 1999 at the New Stage Theater in Jackson, where it ran after two weeks.

Appearing in many major feature films, Gary has had the opportunity to work for some of the most prominent directors of our time, including Oliver Stone (JFK), Clint Eastwood (The Man from Honkytonk), Mike Nichols (Silkwood), Robert Benton (Nadine) and Tony Richardson (The border). Other feature credits include The X Files, Double grip And The astronauts' wife.

Gary made his name on television playing lawyers in The burning bed And Fatal Vision, two of the highest-rated programs in television history. He played in Canal Street Brothel, For one night, fox fire and many other movies of the week and mini-series. He makes regular appearances on EAST, Angel, NCIS, K-city, Will and grace And The CO

The couple lived in Los Angeles for 24 years. Our two children were born there, explains Glenda.

When her daughter Molly was ready to look for where to go to college, their son, Logan, was finishing ninth grade.

Molly was considering going to UC Santa Barbara, Glenda said. Around this time, reality television shows were gaining popularity and production was picking up in New Orleans. Molly visited Southern Miss and loved it, so we moved back to Hattiesburg.

Glenda's painting career began in 2004.

I always wanted to paint, she said. I had been a music teacher and knew painting would take a long time. It's a matter of learning the techniques and practicing.

Glenda took painting classes and took classes with various Hattiesburg artists. I have attended workshops all over the country and learned a lot. An artist never stops learning.

Gary encouraged and supported Glenda's artistic endeavors, going so far as to deliver her work to Pensacola, Florida, where her paintings were sold at DeCor Furniture and Accessories as well as Jackson Street Gallery in Ridgeland, JParker Reclaimed in Laurel and the Oddfellows Gallery in downtown Hattiesburg.

“His work is fantastic,” says Gary. I'm really proud of what she accomplished.

Active in the Hattiesburg art scene, Gary and Glenda were on hand to cut the ribbon on the newly installed Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and Glenda made a donation to the Hattiesburg Little Free Art Center. She won a citywide art competition last fall to promote the big New Year's celebration, Midnight on Front Street, which takes place annually in downtown Hattiesburg. Logan now lives in Mobile where he is director of development at the University of South Alabama. Molly lives in Austin, where she is a brand strategist for Yahoo. She and her husband have two children.

Until the COVID pandemic hit, Gary taught acting classes on the Gulf Coast, in Mobile and New Orleans. Glenda says Gary loves teaching. He still writes and currently has a game show he's trying to sell.

I hope to go to Los Angeles more often. I like meeting people in person instead of communicating through emails and Zoom calls.

Meanwhile, the Grubbs are enjoying life. Gary writes, Glenda paints, they work out at their local gym and spend time with friends and family.

This article is edited from one written by Susan Marquez and originally published in the Spring 2022 issue of Our South magazine.