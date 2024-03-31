Generation V star Chance Perdomo dies in motorcycle accident | Ents & Arts News





British-American actor Chance Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27. Perdomo was born in Los Angeles but grew up in the British port city of Southampton, Hampshire. He was best known as Andre Anderson in the superhero series Gen V, a spin-off of the satirical television series The Boys. His representative said in a statement provided to NBC: “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue in those he loved most. “ Authorities concluded that no one else was involved in the accident, they added. No further details have been released, although Deadline, which first reported his death, said he died in upstate New York on his way to Toronto. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the creators of Generation V, said: “We can't really figure this out. “To those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented artist and, most of all, a very kind and lovely person.” Read more on Sky News:

Bill Nighy on style, social media and holy socks Perdomo was also known for playing Ambrose Spellman, a pansexual wizard in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Netflix's darker adaptation of Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News Tap here His character was Sabrina's cousin and often served as the voice of reason on the series, which ended in 2020, after four seasons. In 2018, he told them he felt connected to the role, saying, “I was always struggling until I devoted my energy to acting. Then my grades improved and I became president of the student union. “Before this, I was like Ambrose, so repressed. He doesn't know what to do with his energy because he's trapped. “At the same time, he is very open and affectionate. “I relate to it more than ever, because being away from my family for so long really puts things into perspective. “No matter the occasion, if I get a FaceTime or phone call from my mom or my brothers, I answer immediately. For Ambrose, it's family first, and I'm the same.” Perdomo was recognized as a Bafta Breakthrough Brit in 2019, as well as being nominated for the Bafta Best Actor award for his role in the BBC's Killed By My Debt.

