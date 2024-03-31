Is Imtiaz Ali considering sequels to Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal? Never say never | Bollywood News





Imtiaz Ali'S's filmography may be modest, but the director has amassed a devoted fan base over the years. While he is currently engrossed in the promotion of his 9th film, Amar Singh Chamkila, the inevitable question about the sequels of his fan favorites, Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal, constantly follows him everywhere. In a recent interview with pink villaImtiaz was asked about the potential sequels of these two films. While the filmmaker didn't completely deny the possibility of sequels, he admitted to not working on them anytime soon. He said, “No (laughs). No Love Aaj Kal 3 and no Jab We Met 2 at the moment. I don't know if I should do a sequel. But I never say never, even if nothing is planned at the moment. Let's see what happens. I have three scripts that I'm crazy desperate to start making. Jab We Met was a turning point in Imtiaz Ali's career, making him a leading filmmaker. Since its release, the film has been an integral part of Bollywood pop culture, with Kareena Kapoor's portrayal of the female lead Geet resonating deeply with audiences. Starring Shahid Kapoor, the film remains a fan favorite to this day. Similarly, Love Aaj Kal, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, was widely acclaimed and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2009. While Imtiaz revisited the concept with a sequel starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in 2020, he failed. to replicate the fervor of its predecessor and achieved only moderate success at the box office. As for Imtiaz's next project, Amar Singh Chamkila, the film delves into the life of the famous Punjabi singer of the same name, who met a tragic end at the age of 27. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, the film's music is given by AR Rahman. It will be released on April 12 on Netflix. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

