7 Best Bollywood Movies Like 3 Idiots That Will Cheer You Up





3 Idiots stands as a timeless masterpiece that continues to touch audiences, then as now, more than a decade after its release. Capturing the essence of college life, friendships, personal growth and the pursuit of dreams, the film delves into the intricacies of the education system and imparts valuable life lessons. For those who are in love with the charm of film, this article presents a list of 8 films like 3 Idiots that are sure to entertain you. 7 Must-See Bollywood Movies Like 3 Idiots 1. Chhichhore (2019) IMDB rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Film genre: Comedy/Sport

Comedy/Sport Cast of movie stars: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar

Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Release year: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar If you are looking for movies like 3 Idiots, you cannot miss Chhichhore. It’s a heartwarming story of friendship, resilience, and a journey to self-discovery. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it follows a group of college friends who come together years later to support one of their own during a crisis. Through laughter and tears, they rediscover the true meaning of life and success. 2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) IMDB rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Film genre: Comedy / Adventure

Comedy / Adventure Cast of movie stars: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Release year: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime/Netflix If you are looking for a movie like 3 Idiots, you should definitely watch Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It stands out for its realistic portrayal, complex characters, poetic dialogue and heartwarming celebration of friendship and youth. These elements combine to make this one of the most uplifting and skillfully made films in contemporary Indian cinema. 3.Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) IMDB rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Film genre: Drama

Drama Cast of movie stars: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Gracy Singh, Sunil Dutt, Jimmy Shergill

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Gracy Singh, Sunil Dutt, Jimmy Shergill Director :Rajkumar Hirani

:Rajkumar Hirani Release year: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Munna Bhai MBBS is about Munna, a kind-hearted thug who poses as a doctor to fulfill his father's wish. He enrolls in medical school where he understands the importance of compassion and integrity, which leads to heartfelt transformations in his life and relationships. It's a laugh riot and one of the best films like 3 Idiots on OTT. 4. Hichki (2018) IMDB rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Film genre: Drama

Drama Cast of movie stars: Rani Mukerji, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Rani Mukerji, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Jannat Zubair Rahmani Director: Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra Release year: 2018

2018 Where to go Watch / OTT platform: Amazon Prime If you are still looking for a movie like 3 Idiots, consider watching Hichki. This is the heartwarming story of Naina Mathur, a teacher suffering from a rare condition called Tourette syndrome. Despite the challenges she faces, Naina dreams of becoming a teacher and inspiring her students. She overcomes obstacles and discrimination to prove herself. Through her determination and kindness, Naina teaches valuable lessons of acceptance, resilience and the power of believing in yourself. 5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) IMDB rating : 7.2 / 10

: 7.2 / 10 Film genre : Comedy / Romance

: Comedy / Romance Movie stars : Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin Director :Ayan Mukerji

:Ayan Mukerji Release year : 2013

: 2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Netflix Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a fun Bollywood film about friendship, love and adventure. It follows the story of Naina, a studious young girl, who embarks on a journey with her old classmates on a trip. She reunites with her old crush, Bunny, and they rediscover their bond. The film explores their youthful escapades, their dreams and the importance of cherishing moments. 6. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) IMDB rating: 7/10

7/10 Film genre: Family / Drama

Family / Drama Cast of movie stars: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Release year: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime/Netflix A great film like 3 Idiots on the OTT platform is Dil Dhadakne Do. It's about the Mehra family's cruise vacation, where secrets and tensions surface. The story revolves around Kabir, who wants to pursue his passion for flying but faces family pressure. Meanwhile, her sister Ayesha struggles with a failed marriage. In a sumptuous setting, the family faces their problems, learns to follow their hearts and free themselves from society's expectations. 7. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) IMDB rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Film genre: Crime / Thriller

Crime / Thriller Movie stars : Ananya Panday, Adarsh ​​Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin

: Ananya Panday, Adarsh ​​Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin Director: Arjun Varain Singh

Arjun Varain Singh Release year: 2023

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan tells the story of three best friends in their twenties living in Mumbai. They experience love, dreams and heartbreak while dealing with the influence of social media. If you like movies like 3 Idiots, you'll love this one too! And here are the best films like 3 Idiots. May they inspire you to reach new heights of ambition, personal growth and friendship!

